WHO launches PROTECT package to reduce global drowning deaths

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The World Health OrganizationJul 24 2026Reviewed

Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a new technical package to help governments and communities implement seven proven measures to reduce drowning deaths.

Nearly 300 000 people die from drowning each year worldwide, and drowning remains among the ten leading causes of death among children aged 5–14 years. Many of these deaths occur in rivers, lakes, wells, domestic water storage containers and swimming pools. More than 90% of drowning deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Climate change is increasing drowning risks. Extreme weather events such as floods, storms and heatwaves are becoming more frequent, contributing to higher risk of drowning. Studies show a strong association between heatwaves and drowning. In the United Kingdom, for example, research found that drowning deaths increase by 7.2% for every 1°C rise in temperature. The risk is also nearly five times higher on days when temperatures exceed 25°C compared with days below 10°C.

Every drowning is a tragedy, and most are preventable. The seven PROTECT strategies give countries practical, evidence-based approaches to prevent these tragedies, including making water transport safer, teaching school kids to swim, and preparing for floods. Drowning prevention isn't the job of one ministry; it belongs to everyone, and the lives it saves are the reward."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The seven strategies, packaged under the acronym PROTECT, translate the vision of the first-ever Global Strategy for Drowning Prevention into practical, actionable policy guidance. The strategy was launched by the WHO‑hosted Global Alliance for Drowning Prevention in 2025. The PROTECT package provides policy-makers with concrete, evidence‑informed recommendations across seven interconnected domains to strengthen safety around water:

  • Physical infrastructure that promotes safe interaction with water;
  • Rescue and resuscitation capability for bystanders and professional responders;
  • Occupational safety for work around water;
  • Transport safety standards for water travel;
  • Education in basic swimming and water safety;
  • Child‑care systems and ensure safeguarding; and
  • Threat preparedness for floods and other multi‑hazard emergencies.

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The PROTECT package is being launched in Ghana in recognition of the country's growing political commitment to drowning prevention and its ongoing efforts to strengthen water safety. In Ghana, an estimated 1100 people die from drowning annually, with children and young adults disproportionately affected. This is equivalent to around three deaths every day.

The launch highlights Ghana's increasing leadership in addressing this preventable tragedy and underscores the need for other governments to adopt evidence-based policies that reduce drowning deaths and protect communities at risk.

The launch also builds on more than a decade of collaboration between WHO, governments and partners to advance evidence-based drowning prevention action around the world.

"This framework will save lives while building on the progress governments around the world are making to prevent drowning deaths in their countries," said Dr Kelly Henning, who leads the public health program at Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Bloomberg Philanthropies has worked with governments worldwide to implement proven, effective strategies that reduce drowning deaths. We applaud the World Health Organization for its leadership on this issue and look forward to continuing to support it and local governments as they use the PROTECT technical package."

Since 2014, Bloomberg Philanthropies has partnered with WHO on drowning prevention, supporting the development of foundational resources that have guided global best practices for prevention interventions, including the PROTECT technical package.

This year's World Drowning Prevention Day theme "Unite to turn the tide," reflects the need for coordinated action across governments, sectors and communities to prevent drowning and save lives.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

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