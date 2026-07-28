ASN announces upcoming locations for flagship annual meeting NUTRITION

The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) today announced that NUTRITION 2027, its flagship annual meeting, will be held July 26-29, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Society also announced that NUTRITION 2028 will take place in Boston, June 10-13, 2028, as part of ASN's centennial celebration. The milestone meeting will return to the city where the inaugural NUTRITION meeting was held a decade earlier, honoring the event's origins while celebrating 100 years of advancing nutrition science.

Since its launch, NUTRITION has become the premier gathering for the global nutrition community, convening scientists, clinicians, public health professionals, policymakers, and others advancing nutrition science. The meeting showcases the latest developments across the multidisciplinary field of nutrition, including clinical, basic, translational, and population health research.

As we look ahead to NUTRITION 2027, we're excited to bring the global nutrition community together in a convenient and accessible destination for attendees from across the field. Scientific discovery in nutrition is rapidly expanding into new, exciting areas to address challenges of our times. As resources for nutrition support undergo adjustment, it is vital that researchers, clinicians, policymakers and leaders across disciplines and continents connect, collaborate, and share latest advances that will improve health throughout our world." Keith West, DrPH, MPH, Incoming President of ASN

NUTRITION 2027 will continue ASN's tradition of delivering cutting-edge science and unmatched opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration. The program will feature:

Scientific symposia and educational sessions

Original research presented in oral, poster, and flash talk formats

Award lectures delivered by distinguished leaders in nutrition science

Professional and career development opportunities

Small group sessions hosted by ASN's vibrant scientific communities

"Las Vegas provides a dynamic setting for NUTRITION 2027 as ASN convenes diverse perspectives and disciplines shaping the future of nutrition science," said John Courtney, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ASN. "As ASN approaches its centennial in 2028, NUTRITION 2027 will recognize the scientific achievements that have shaped the field while looking ahead to the next century of discovery, innovation, and impact."

Abstract submissions for NUTRITION 2027 will open this fall. The ASN Foundation will also open award nominations in September, recognizing scientific achievement across all career stages. Recognition will include the ASN Class of 2027 Distinguished Fellows-the Society's highest honor-as well as the Excellence in Nutrition Fellows, honoring leaders making an impact at the peak of their careers.

"The next two annual meetings represent more than destinations on a calendar. They mark an important moment in ASN's journey," said Heather Eicher Miller, PhD, FASN, ASN's Incoming Vice President and Chair of ASN's Centennial Taskforce. "As we celebrate our centennial in Boston, we'll honor the remarkable achievements of the past 100 years while setting the course for new discoveries, partnerships, and leaders in nutrition science."