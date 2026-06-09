American Society for Nutrition and The Obesity Society launch strategic collaboration to advance health

In a significant step forward for advancing science to support public health, the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) and The Obesity Society (TOS) are proud to announce a new strategic alliance that unites two leading scientific organizations under a shared vision: advancing health through the best in nutrition and obesity research and practice.

This collaboration reflects a growing recognition that nutrition and obesity science are interconnected disciplines critical to improving global health. Together, ASN and TOS will work to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into effective practice, education, and policy.

Effective immediately, this partnership allows members of The Obesity Society (TOS) to register for ASN's annual meeting, NUTRITION 2026, at the ASN member rate, while ASN members will receive the TOS member rate for ObesityWeek® 2026.

This initiative will deliver substantial value and cost savings to both organizations' members interested in attending our annual conferences, while also expanding access to leading-edge science, fostering greater collaboration across disciplines, and strengthening our collective impact on public health." Sherlyn Celone-Arnold, MS, CEO of TOS

"This alliance represents an exciting opportunity to bridge our scientific communities," said Naima Moustaid-Moussa, PhD, DFASN, FTOS, FAHA, FNAI, President of the American Society for Nutrition. "By combining our strengths, we can better support our members and advance the science that shapes public health."

This alliance represents a commitment to aligning expertise in nutrition and obesity science to drive evidence-based solutions that not only advance research, but also shape practice, inform policy, and ultimately improve health outcomes worldwide." John E. Courtney, PhD, CEO of ASN

"This marks the initial phase of what we anticipate will be a powerful collaboration," said Jacqueline M. Stephens, PhD, FTOS, President of The Obesity Society. "We look forward to working closely with ASN to expand opportunities for our members, including shared educational programs, advocacy initiatives, and scientific events."

Future cooperative activities may include joint educational offerings, advocacy efforts, and shared opportunities for scientific exchange to accelerate progress in both nutrition and obesity research.