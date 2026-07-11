Genetic risk knowledge alone fails to curb obesity, study shows

Does informing people about their genetic risk of obesity help them change their habits and lose excess weight? A study, published in the journal Obesity Reviews by scientists including researchers from SWPS University, shows that knowledge about one's genes alone is not enough. Effective behavioral change requires long-term, personalized support.

Obesity is a global problem. In 2022, one in eight people worldwide lived with this condition. In 2019 alone, an estimated five million deaths from non-communicable diseases were attributed to excess body weight. The economic impact is also substantial. Experts expect the global costs associated with obesity to reach $3 trillion annually by 2030.

Research shows that the obesity epidemic results from complex interactions between environmental, psychosocial, physiological, and genetic mechanisms. While genes do play a significant role, research on the impact of lifestyle clearly demonstrates that they do not inevitably determine our future. Maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity are crucial factors, effectively reducing the risk of both obesity and obesity-related co-morbidities, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Despite this, many prevention programs are still based on universal guidelines that fail to address individual patient needs.

How to communicate the risk of obesity?

An international research team working as part of the BETTER4U project consortium, funded by Horizon Europe, decided to analyse whether knowledge of the genetic risk of obesity can change health behaviours, and how to best communicate this knowledge. Scientists, including researchers from the CARE-BEH Center for Applied Research on Health Behavior and Health at SWPS University, analysed over 2,000 publications as part of a systematic review. The final analysis included 23 randomised controlled trials (RCTs), encompassing 18 interventions and nearly 8,000 participants.

Genetic risk information is not a "magic ingredient"

In the age of rapid development of personalised medicine, genetic testing is becoming increasingly popular. Many of us hope that knowing our DNA profile will provide a clear path to health and maintaining a dream figure. Unfortunately, things are not that simple. The conclusions from the study show that information about genetic risk alone does not work. Without additional support, providing patients with information about their genetic background usually does not lead to lasting changes in weight, eating habits, or physical activity levels, says the first author of the study, Zofia Szczuka, PhD, a psychologist from the CARE-BEH Center for Applied Research on Health Behavior and Health at the Institute of Psychology of the SWPS University.

As the researchers write in their paper, this is consistent with theories indicating that interventions focused on risk communication result in either short-term changes in behaviour, or no change at all.

Moreover, this approach can backfire, especially in the case of individuals with a genetically low risk of obesity. People who find out that they have "good genes" can develop a false sense of security. As a result, they paradoxically begin to make poorer dietary choices, more often reach for unhealthy foods, or neglect physical activity.

The situation is completely different when it comes to people with a high genetic risk of obesity. In this group, communicating the risk triggers greater motivation to act. However, positive effects, such as actual weight reduction, were observed mainly when this communication was combined with an intensive and professional support program, including goal setting, progress monitoring, feedback, and social support.

Long, complex programs are most effective

Interventions must be personalized not only in terms of the patient's genes, but also specific action plans and goals. The most promising results are achieved with complex programs lasting, for example, 12 months, which combine communication about genetic risk with behavioural change techniques, Szczuka emphasises.

The team's analysis results show that without appropriate psychological tools, knowledge about genetic risk alone is insufficient to permanently change a person's lifestyle. Information about genetic risk is motivating only when the patient receives a specific action plan and ongoing support in changing their habits. Furthermore, in addition to expanding the patient's knowledge, effective communication about genetic risk should also influence their emotions and sense of agency. This makes it easier for patients to automate healthy choices in their daily lives.

The authors of the paper "Are There Any Effective Behavior Change Strategies for Communicating Genetic Risk in Obesity Prevention and Body Weight Reduction Interventions?" are: Zofia Szczuka, PhD (SWPS University), Paulina Krzywicka, PhD (SWPS University), Anna Kornafel (SWPS University), Jowita Misiakowska (SWPS University), Hanna Zaleśkiewicz (SWPS University), Maria Kafyra, PhD (Harokopio University), Professor Ioanna Panagiota Kalafa (Harokopio University, University of Thessaly), Professor George Dedoussis (Harokopio University) and Professor Aleksandra Łuszczyńska (SWPS University).