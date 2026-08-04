Study links better sleep with higher academic achievement

A study published in the Journal of Political Economy, one of the world's top economics journals, provides the first causal evidence that improving sleep can directly enhance academic performance.

In a large-scale field experiment involving more than 1,100 university students in the United States, researchers Osea Giuntella (Pitt), Silvia Saccardo, Carnegie Mellon (CMU), and Sally Sadoff, (UC San Diego) tested whether small monetary incentives could help students build better sleep habits, and whether those habits would translate into higher grades.

Students were severely sleep-deprived

At baseline, students slept an average of 6.6 hours per night. Only 43% met the recommended minimum of seven hours on weeknights. More than 85% of participants failed to get seven hours of sleep on at least one school night each week. About half of students went to bed after 1:00 a.m. on average, and one in four went to bed after 2:00 a.m.

An ambitious, technology-enabled design

The study combined objective sleep tracking using Fitbits with a custom-built smartphone app that delivered bedtime reminders, real-time feedback, and immediate digital payments. The app allowed the researchers to monitor engagement, track syncing behavior, and test how different combinations of cues, feedback, and incentives affected both short-term sleep and longer-term habits.

In addition, participants completed weekly surveys on time use, mental health, and cognitive performance, including tests of creativity and quantitative problem-solving. This rich dataset allowed the researchers to identify how changes in sleep patterns affected students' daily routines, stress, and academic productivity.

"This was one of the most comprehensive behavioral field experiments ever conducted on sleep," said Giuntella. "By integrating wearable technology, real-time incentives, and psychological measures, we were able to observe both the formation of sleep habits and their educational impact."

The project builds on the work of the Behavioral Economics Design Initiative (BEDI) and the Pittsburgh Experimental Economics Laboratory (PEEL) at the University of Pittsburgh-two research hubs that bring behavioral insights and experimental methods to real-world challenges in health, education, and technology.

Incentives for sleep work-and pay off

Participants were randomly assigned to receive personalized bedtime reminders, morning feedback, and small cash rewards (about $4.75 per night) for meeting a seven-hour sleep goal, verified through Fitbit trackers.

The intervention increased the share of nights with seven or more hours of sleep by 26% (about 19 additional minutes of weeknight sleep), with smaller but lasting gains of about 8 minutes per night even after incentives ended.

Students in the incentive group also earned 0.075–0.089 higher grade points that semester-a 0.10–0.11 standard deviation improvement, equivalent to roughly doubling the impact of traditional financial-aid incentive programs, but at less than one-quarter of the cost.

Freshmen and STEM students benefited most

The effects on sleep and academic performance were driven primarily by freshmen-a population suddenly out of their parents' control, and for the first time in charge of managing their time. The benefits were strongest in STEM courses, and in classes held around midday, suggesting that well-rested students perform better in the most cognitively demanding contexts.

Better routines, less screen time, lower stress

The program helped students build more regular sleep schedules and cut back on nighttime screen use, including time spent watching videos or browsing the internet. Total study time remained unchanged, but students shifted some studying from late evening to morning hours.

The intervention did not significantly change average physical activity or end-of-semester mental health scores, but participants reported feeling they were better able to cope with stress during the treatment period. This is consistent with improved sleep quality and regularity.

A new model for supporting student success

"Our results show that helping students sleep more-and sleep better-can boost academic performance just as effectively as traditional academic interventions, but at a fraction of the cost," said Giuntella.