Gravity, mechanical loading play critical role during cartilage development, study shows

August 22, 2017

Mechanical loading, or forces that stimulate cellular growth for development, is required for creating cartilage that is then turned to bone; however, little is known about cartilage development in the absence of gravity or mechanical loads. Now, in a study led by the University of Missouri, bioengineers have determined that microgravity may inhibit cartilage formation. Findings reveal that fracture healing for astronauts in space, as well as patients on bed rest here on Earth, could be compromised in the absence of mechanical loading.

"Cartilage tissue engineering is a growing field because cartilage does not regenerate," said Elizabeth Loboa, dean of the MU College of Engineering and a professor of bioengineering. "Because these tissues cannot renew themselves, bioreactors, or devices that support tissue and cell development, are used in many cartilage tissue engineering applications. Some studies suggest that microgravity bioreactors are ideal for the process to take place, while others show that bioreactors that mimic the hydrostatic pressure needed to produce cartilage might be more ideal. Our first-of-its-kind study was designed to test both theories."

Related Stories

Chondrogenic differentiation is the process by which cartilage is developed and cartilage is the basis for bone formation in the body. Additionally, cartilage does not renew itself once it breaks down or fails in the body, making it a target for bioengineers who wish to help patients regenerate cartilage from other cells.

Using human adipose, or fat cells (hASC) obtained from women, Loboa and her team tested chondrogenic differentiation in bioreactors that simulated either microgravity or hydrostatic pressure, which is the pressure that is exerted by a fluid.

Researchers found that cyclic hydrostatic pressure, which has been shown to be beneficial for cartilage formation, caused a threefold increase in cartilage production and resulted in stronger tissues. Microgravity, in turn, decreased chondrogenic differentiation.

"Our study provides insight showing that mechanical loading plays a critical role during cartilage development," Loboa said. "The study also shows that microgravity, which is experienced in space and is similar to patients on prolonged bed rest or those who are paralyzed, may inhibit cartilage and bone formation. Bioengineers and flight surgeons involved with astronauts' health should consider this as they make decisions for regenerating cartilage in patients and during space travel."

Source:

http://munews.missouri.edu/news-releases/2017/0822-mu-study-finds-that-gravity-mechanical-loading-are-key-to-cartilage-development/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Vitamin B3 supplementation during pregnancy may prevent birth defects, in-vivo study suggests
Developing synthetic mediums for growing organoids
Cambridge scientists develop new method for growing and transplanting artificial bile ducts
Commonly prescribed gastric acid drug may increase death risk, study shows
Researchers compare bone-healing effects of three low-dose growth factors
Sartorius Stedim Biotech launches next generation BIOSTAT STR bioreactors
3D printing in medicine
Could a blood test predict how cancer spreads in children?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
MSU researcher developing new miniature models to study heart disease and sickle cell anemia