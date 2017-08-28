GW study to explore the body's natural defenses against HIV

August 28, 2017

A research team at the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences will study the body's natural defenses against HIV and look for ways to eliminate the infectious HIV reservoirs in the white blood cells of people taking antiretroviral therapy.

Millions of people, including children, live with HIV worldwide. The virus is particularly challenging to combat as it hides latent in immune system reservoirs; the immune system does not see it and therefore cannot work to fight it.

Brad Jones, PhD, assistant professor of microbiology, immunology, and tropical medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and senior author, was awarded a $2 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health to conduct this research.

Related Stories

Previous studies have used artificial models of HIV latency, while this one relies on real white blood cells from patients with HIV who are receiving combination therapy.

"We are really trying to harness people's own natural immune responses against the HIV virus," Jones explained.

The study looks specifically at the "killer T-cells" in an individual's immune system. These T-cells are an important part of the immune system with the function to kill HIV-infected cells. Previous studies have shown that the killer T-cells in different people have varying strengths, hence why some react better to therapies than others.

"We are trying to find out how to give the body's immune response a boost and an edge so that these killer T-cells can do what they do best and kill these virus-infected cells," said Jones.

Jones' team will compare several killer T-cell samples to see which do better in eliminating HIV reservoirs. The results can provide guidance on how to develop better vaccines and immunotherapies pointing toward the ultimate goal of curing HIV.

Following this five-year study, the next step is to use the results to provide guidance to researchers conducting clinical trials and further development of therapeutic strategies.

Source:

https://smhs.gwu.edu/news/gw-researcher-awarded-2-million-study-natural-immune-response-hiv

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HIV prevention and treatment being overlooked in older populations
Northwestern Medicine scientists develop novel method to track HIV infection
UM SOM researchers to study adaptive immune responses of infants with HIV exposure in utero
Congress revamps housing program to benefit areas where HIV is spreading
Women diagnosed with HIV during pregnancy twice as likely to suffer more domestic violence
USC scientist finds new approach to prevent HIV infection
Latency reversing agent makes dormant HIV-infected cells vulnerable to clearance
TMDU-led researchers identify protein critical to early stages of cellular HIV infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
HIV hides in more types of bone marrow cells than previously thought, research shows