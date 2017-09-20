First duodenoscope with disposable distal cap approved by FDA

September 20, 2017

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today cleared the first duodenoscope with a disposable distal cap, a new feature that will improve access for cleaning and reprocessing. The Pentax ED34-i10T model duodenoscope is intended to provide visualization and access to the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract to treat bile duct disorders and other upper GI problems.

"We believe the new disposable distal cap represents a major step towards lowering the risk of future infections associated with these devices," said William Maisel, M.D., M.P.H., acting director of the Office of Device Evaluation in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "Improving the safety of duodenoscopes is a top priority for the FDA, and we encourage companies to continue to pursue innovations that will help reduce the risk to patients."

Related Stories

Duodenoscopes are used in more than 500,000 procedures each year as a less invasive way than traditional surgery to drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts blocked by cancerous tumors, gallstones or other gastrointestinal conditions. The flexible lighted duodenoscope, which is threaded through the mouth into the top of the small intestine, is a complex medical device with many small working parts that can be difficult to clean. If not thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, the device can trap contaminated tissue or fluid in its crevices, transmitting infections between patients.

It is critical that hospitals and health care facilities meticulously follow manufacturer's reprocessing instructions for cleaning and disinfecting duodenoscopes. This lowers the risk of spreading infections between patients. While the risk of infection transmission cannot be completely eliminated, the benefits of these devices continue to outweigh the risks in appropriately selected patients.

In January 2017, the FDA issued a Safety Communication alerting health care providers about a design issue with an earlier version of the Pentax duodenoscope, the ED-3490TK. The communication identified the potential for cracks and gaps to develop in the adhesive that seals the duodenoscope's distal cap onto the scope. These cracks and gaps could allow fluids and tissue to leak into the duodenoscope.

The new features of the Pentax ED34-i10T include a single use detachable and disposable distal cap, simpler user interface, improved ergonomics, improved image quality, and a reduced length. The FDA granted clearance of the ED34-i10T to Pentax of America.

Source:

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm576753.htm

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop online tool to predict survival of cancer patients
Uptake of HPV vaccination is worryingly low among childhood cancer survivors
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo now over
Report suggests possible remission of type 2 diabetes through weight loss
Increase in reported cases of Cyclospora infections compared to last year, CDC reports
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
Google’s DeepMind project and Royal Free Trust breach patient privacy laws
Worldwide report on tobacco control measures - progress over last 10 years

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cardiovascular advantages of the Mediterranean diet linked to socioeconomic status