Study highlights experiences of addiction treatment professionals post-Hurricane Katrina

September 27, 2017

Ten years post-Hurricane Katrina, experts have reflected on the aftermath through the eyes of addiction treatment professionals to become better prepared for future tragedies. Their Journal of Addictions & Offender Counseling study highlights the experiences of 11 professionals who worked in addiction treatment agencies in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas.

Participants described an overall increase in addiction disorders and especially in prescription drug addictions. They also reported many staff-related and service delivery challenges. In terms of skills needed, prevention skills, assessment skills, trauma skills, grief skills, empathy, and knowledge of post-traumatic stress disorder were all very important and useful in assisting clients.

Related Stories

The disaster also forced agencies to create emergency preparedness plans where none existed previously. These emergency plans also forced more collaboration and communication between agencies. However, participants were surprised that the federal help that came was withdrawn too quickly and had strict conditions. Participants expressed feelings of frustration, helplessness, and being overwhelmed by the trauma.

Many participants reported that they expect to be learning from these disasters for many years to come.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/aftermath-katrina-through-eyes-addiction-treatment

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New set of research priorities identified to support tobacco control
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) among former American football players: Study
New regulation plan for preventing tobacco and nicotine related adverse effects by FDA
A blood test that can diagnose PTSD may be on the horizon
Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers
3D printing in medicine
Worldwide report on tobacco control measures - progress over last 10 years
Surgeons to showcase Renishaw implant technology during masterclass at BAOMS conference

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA focusses on discouraging e-cigarettes use by kids