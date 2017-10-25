New set of guidelines released for managing and caring patients with mitochondrial disease

October 25, 2017

Physicians who see patients with mitochondrial disease now have a practical new tool--a set of guidelines for managing and caring for those patients. Occurring in at least one in 4,500 individuals, mitochondrial disease is caused by defects in genes affecting the function of mitochondria, crucial energy-producing structures found in every cell. This complex disease can affect nearly every organ or system in the body.

"Standards of care are not uniform across centers or clinicians. To take just one example, clinicians need to know how often to order laboratory tests to monitor the health of patients with mitochondrial disease," said study co-leader Amy Goldstein, MD, newly appointed clinical director of the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at

Related Stories

The MMS patient care standards for primary mitochondrial disease appeared online July 27, 2017 in Genetics in Medicine. The study leader and corresponding author is Sumit Parikh, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

The MMS previously issued consensus criteria in 2015 to guide diagnosis of mitochondrial disease. It subsequently surveyed over 200 clinicians worldwide who see mitochondrial patients, and found that 99 percent of those practitioners, including neurologists, geneticists, and metabolic experts, wanted additional guidelines to assist in managing patient care. In addition, said Goldstein, "patients and families have been asking for a guidelines document to bring to their own physicians."

For the current study, the MMS appointed an international panel of 35 mitochondrial medicine specialists to review current knowledge and develop recommendations.

Reflecting the systemic impact of energy deficiencies caused by impaired mitochondrial function, the group's recommendations address a broad range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, critical care medicine, nephrology, endocrinology, audiology, and ophthalmology.

In addition, the guidelines address special issues encountered by patients during pregnancy and high-altitude travel, and also compile a list of medications, such as statins and acetaminophen, that must be used with caution or avoided in patients with mitochondrial disease.

While the current guidelines are the first set of published recommendations for patient management and clinical care decisions, the authors recognize that as mitochondrial medicine continues to evolve, the guidelines will need to be updated.

These guidelines represent an important step in the effort to standardize health care and optimize health outcomes for mitochondrial disease patients. They also establish a baseline from which meaningful clinical trials can be launched to evaluate new treatment interventions.

Source:

http://www.chop.edu/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
TGen project to develop standard operating procedures for single-cell RNA sequencing
Northwestern Medicine launches new Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause
Study shows link between symptom burden and use of health care services in advanced cancer patients
Scientists uncover surprising molecular link in critical cellular growth pathway
Dana-Farber, Brigham and Women's Cancer Center certified to offer new CAR T-cell therapy
CHLA and Keck Medicine of USC develop new liquid biopsy for tumor of the retina
Investigating new cancer therapy candidates with live-cell imaging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Introduction of childbirth guide results in fewer stillbirths at East African hospital