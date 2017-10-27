Review provides quick reference to treatment of wild animal bites and stings

October 27, 2017

Injuries from wild animals are relatively uncommon, with a risk of unusual infections and other potentially severe complications, according to a paper in the November issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

The review and update by Venkat K. Rao, MD, MBA, and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin – Madison includes a quick reference to treatment of bites and stings by wild animals, large and small. Dr. Rao is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"Existing evidence on wild animal bites is largely anecdotal," said Dr. Rao, a plastic surgeon specializing in hand surgery. "We present a review of possible injuries and treatments."

Wild Animal Bites Pose Risk of Serious Complications

The article was prompted by the authors' experience in treating an elderly man who developed a progressive infection of the hand after being bitten on the finger by an opossum. The patient recovered after hospitalization including treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

Dr. Rao and colleagues performed a research review to identify studies of rare animal bites and stings. While many reports have discussed treatment of dog, cat, and snake bites, there has been no recent, comprehensive review focusing on the recommended treatment and potential adverse effects of less-common types of animal bites and injuries.

The review identified 71 articles, including a total of 214 patients, describing less frequently seen bite and sting injuries of the upper limb (hand and arm). Most of the studies were case reports and patient series.

Aquatic animals were by far the most commonly reported type of injury, accounting for two-thirds of studies. Stings from jellyfish, lionfish and sea anemones, as well as other venomous aquatic animals, can not only cause severe pain and swelling but may sometimes lead to severe or even life-threatening complications.

Related Stories

Ten percent of studies reported bites by reptiles. Bites by some of these animals, such as beaded lizards, can cause envenomation leading to systemic shock.

Other reports described serious complications resulting from bites caused by small mammals and rodents such as ferrets, skunks, and squirrels. Other categories, including just a few cases each, included serious injuries caused by large mammals, scorpions and centipedes and birds.

The studies suggested that most infections resulting from animal bites are "polymicrobial," caused by several different bacteria or other germs. Infections with multiple, often unfamiliar microbes have the potential to cause tissue destruction and systemic (body-wide) reactions.

Based on the available evidence, Dr. Rao and colleagues outline quick reference principles for the treatment of wild animal bites and stings. These include specific recommendations for preventive antibiotics, providing coverage for unusual bacteria that may be present in infected wounds.

General treatment approaches to wild animal bites include warm-water soaks and elevation of the affected limb. As in their patient with an opossum bite, the authors note that severe infections may result from bite wounds that seem relatively minor at first.

Dr. Rao and coauthors note some important limitations of the research on wild animal bites, especially the lack of studies evaluating diagnostic and treatment strategies. They hope the quick reference guide and other information presented in their review will help to guide treatment of these relatively uncommon but potentially serious injuries.​

Source:

http://wolterskluwer.com/company/newsroom/news/2017/10/hand-surgeons-provide-update-on-wild-animal-bites.html

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Hand washing behavior leads to reduction in bacterial growth, experiment shows
New model predicts how E. coli bacteria respond to temperature changes, genetic mutations
UTHealth researchers to study how gut bacteria play role in development of diabetes
Robot-assisted surgery may not be time- or cost-effective compared with conventional procedure
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
New test identifies antibiotic-resistant bacteria in 30 minutes
Scientists develop novel antimicrobials to tackle multidrug-resistant bacteria
Good-guy bacteria may help individuals respond well to cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
C-section kids could be at greater risk of being overweight due to differences in their gut bacteria