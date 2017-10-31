New biomarkers could help doctors diagnose traumatic brain injury through simple blood test

October 31, 2017

UCLA researchers have identified four biomarkers that could help doctors diagnose brain trauma and concussions through a simple blood test. The biomarkers are proteins, from brain cells called astrocytes, which are released instantly into the bloodstream when astrocytes' outer membranes rupture from blunt impact or whiplash trauma.

BACKGROUND

Mild traumatic brain injuries, also called concussions, often go undiagnosed, but they can lead to lasting neurological impairment, especially after repeated occurrences.

Currently, doctors use CT scans or a standard scoring system to describe the level of consciousness in a person who has suffered a blow to the head. But research has shown that neither approach correlates well with recovery or disability, and both approaches may not help identify milder brain injuries, like concussions. As a result, people with the types of mild head injuries that are often seen among athletes and military personnel frequently don't take the proper steps for recovery.

Because of the shortcomings of the current diagnostic methods, scientists have been searching for a brain injury "signature" that could objectively identify milder traumatic brain injury early on, as well as assess the severity of TBIs to guide treatment.

METHOD

In the lab, Ina Wanner, an associate neuroscientist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, mechanically "injured" human astrocytes using abrupt pressure pulses. She found that the astrocytes leaked substantial amounts of certain proteins. When the researchers analyzed cerebral spinal fluid from patients who had suffered a TBI, they found the same set of astrocyte proteins.

Wanner wanted to find out if these trauma-released proteins from astrocytes could also be found in the bloodstream. A blow to the head sends shock waves through brain tissue, tearing apart cells, rupturing cell membranes. Because astrocytes have numerous extensions that attach to capillaries and blood vessels, any rupture in this connection allows proteins to directly enter the circulation -; even after minor injuries.

Related Stories

Beginning on the day of injury and for up to five days after, the scientists analyzed blood samples from people who had suffered traumatic brain injuries of varying degrees of severity. They discovered that three of the new biomarkers appeared in patients' blood as soon as one hour after an injury, and even when the injuries were mild enough that they couldn't be detected by CAT scan. The study showed that those three proteins are released from wounded, compromised cells. The fourth biomarker was exclusively associated with cell death after trauma.

IMPACT

A new biomarker panel based on the research would make it possible for the first time to diagnose mild traumatic brain injury and to monitor brain tissue compromise as it occurs. The advance could be especially important because diagnosing a concussion within an hour after the injury could make a critical difference in preventing repeated hits, promoting rest and recovery and averting chronic symptoms.​

Source:

http://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/biomarkers-in-blood-signal-traumatic-brain-injury-even-when-concussions-are-too-mild-to-show-up-on-cat-scan

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

High systolic blood pressure increases risk of mitral regurgitation, study reveals
Simple blood test provides new treatment choices to lung cancer patients
Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting
DuraClone RE antibody panels improve detection of rare, abnormal events in blood disorders
Study finds link between high blood lead levels and pre-eclampsia
Blood transfusions should be gender matched between donor and recipient
Blood test may predict treatment outcomes for patients with localized NSCLC
New blood test can reliably detect breast cancer in women with dense and non-dense breast tissue

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood vitamin D levels could help predict multiple sclerosis risk