Moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity associated with lower risk of death in older women

November 7, 2017

Lack of exercise or physical activity is estimated to cause as many deaths each year as smoking. Current guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity physical activity, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity (or a combination of the two), and muscle-strengthening exercises two or more days a week.

A new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital published in Circulation on November 6, 2017, investigated physical activity of women measured over seven days using a wearable device called a triaxial accelerometer, and found that more physical activity and higher intensities of physical activity could decrease the risk of death in older women from any cause. Moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity (e.g. brisk walking) was associated with 60-70 percent lower risk of death at the end of the four-year study among the most active women, compared to the least active.

"The fact the physical activity lowers mortality rate is nothing new - we have many studies showing this. However, previous studies have primarily relied on self-reported physical activity, and self-reports tend to be imprecise. Based on these self-report studies, we know that physical activity is associated with a 20-30 percent reduction in mortality rates, comparing the most with the least active. Using device-measured physical activity in the present study, we observed a 60- 70 percent risk reduction larger than previously estimated from self-report studies. For context, non-smokers have about a 50 percent reduction, compared with smokers," stated I-Min Lee, MBBS, ScD, associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and first author of the study. "This study supports current guidelines for physical activity, such as those from the federal government and the American Heart Association, that emphasize moderate-intensity physical activity. It also adds to existing evidence that can inform upcoming physical activity guidelines over time."

Related Stories

This is one of the first studies to investigate physical activity, and a clinical outcome, using the newer generation triaxial wearable devices which have increased sensitivity to recognize physical activity and are capable of more precise measurements than the previously used uniaxial devices, or studies relying on self-reports only.

"We used devices to better measure not only higher intensity physical activities, but also lower intensity activities and sedentary behavior, which has become of great interest in the last few years," stated I-Min Lee, MBBS, ScD.

Data were analyzed from 16,741 participants (average age 72) from the Women's Health Study who wore the device for at least 10 hours a day, on at least four out of seven days.

Light physical activity, such as slow walking, was not associated with lower death rate during the study. Researchers note that light activity may be beneficial for other health outcomes not reported in this paper. Researchers are continuing this study to examine other health outcomes and to examine details of how much and what kinds of activity are healthful.

Source:

http://www.brighamandwomens.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Small increases in physical exercise can lower chances for major mobility loss in older adults
Self-efficacy has positive effect on physical activity of osteoarthritis patients
Prolonged sitting and TV watching linked to mobility disability risk in older adults
Physical activity boosted cognition in breast cancer survivors, study says
Physical activity could change diet preferences in males, but not in females
Increase in physical activity boosts breast cancer survivors’ mental processing speed
Slow walkers could be at higher risk of heart disease, say researchers
Physical activity linked to reduced fatigue, better cognitive function in cancer survivors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Higher amounts of physical activity linked to healthier blood biomarkers, study finds