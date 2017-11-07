Research examines trend in hospitalizations from opioid poisonings

November 7, 2017

Preliminary research presented today at APHA's 2017 Annual Meeting and Expo examined the trend in hospitalizations from opioid poisonings in West Virginia, a state heavily impacted by the current opioid overdose crisis.

Researchers with West Virginia University used data from Clinical and Translational Science Institute's Integrated Data Repository electronic medical records to examine the rate of opioid poisonings resulting in hospitalization They found that overall opioid poisonings rates increased significantly from 2008 to 2015 among all age groups. Individuals ranging between 18 and 34 years had the highest increase in poisonings, attributed to both heroin and prescription opioids. According to data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the prescription drug monitoring program was mandated for the state of West Virginia in 2012 there was a notable decrease in the amount of prescription opioids dispensed. Findings from this study show there was more than a 200 percent increase in heroin poisonings following the policy's implementation.

Related Stories

In aggregate, the results of this study showed no significant reduction in the rate or number of opioid-related hospitalizations in West Virginia. Study authors say that this shows public health efforts implemented to reduce the excess supply of prescription opioids have not been associated with a decrease in the total number of hospital admissions for opioid poisonings. Findings from this study underscore the need to better understand changes in opioid poisonings since 2008.

Researchers also point out that while some studies suggest prescription drug monitoring programs have reduced access to unnecessary prescription opioids, there is concern that these efforts may be associated with an increase in heroin use. Researchers state that available evidence suggests a need to further examine reasons for changes in rates of prescription opioid and heroin overdose during the current epidemic. The findings from West Virginia highlight the need to tackle the public health emergency with a multifaceted approach.

Source:

https://www.apha.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers use machine learning to identify illegal selling of opioids on Twitter
Multiple methods found to minimize pain caused by surgery and reduce use of opioids
Experts issue new report with recommendations aimed at stemming opioid epidemic
Opioid-free anesthesia reduces postoperative nausea, study finds
Study: Topical analgesics may provide effective, safe treatment alternative to opioids
NIH-funded study to evaluate treatment options for newborns with opioid withdrawal syndrome
Many patients with knee, hip and spine osteoarthritis use opioids to manage chronic pain
Research finds decrease in opioid use among patients recovering from hip and knee replacement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sanford Health to evaluate effectiveness of non-opioid medications