Former NFL players twice as likely to have enlarged aortas , study finds

November 9, 2017

Former NFL players were more likely to have enlarged aortas, but further study is needed to determine whether that puts them at greater risk for life-threatening aneurysms, researchers found.

The former National Football League players were twice as likely to have enlarged aortas as those in a control group, even after adjusting for their typically larger size and other factors, said researchers with the Dallas Heart Study at UT Southwestern Medical Center, from which the control group was drawn.

"Whether that translates to the same risk for these former elite athletes as a dilated, or enlarged, aorta does for the general population is unclear," said cardiologist Dr. Parag Joshi, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and one of the study's authors. "Is this a normal adaptation from having trained at the elite level throughout their youth, or is this a bad adaptation that puts them more at risk for problems?"

Former linemen – players who tend to be larger and engage in more strength training than nonlinemen – were more likely to cross the threshold into the enlarged aorta range, suggesting that increased aortic diameter is an adaptation to the demands placed on a player's heart during his career, said co-author and fellow cardiologist Dr. James de Lemos, Professor of Internal Medicine and Medical Director for the Dallas Heart Study.

Nearly 30 percent of the former NFL players studied had enlarged aortas compared with fewer than 9 percent in the comparison group from the Dallas Heart Study, a one-of-a-kind population-based study to identify new genetic, protein, and imaging biomarkers that can detect cardiovascular disease at its earliest stages, when prevention is most effective.

Related Stories

Researchers from UT Southwestern, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and MedStar Sports Medicine, which treats professional and college teams, collaborated in the study, led by the Cleveland Clinic. The findings appear in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.

The new study advises clinicians to note if a patient with an enlarged aorta has a history of long-standing athletic activity and calls for further research into what risks the enlarged aortas pose for these athletes.

Researchers used innovative imaging techniques to compare the size of the ascending aortas – arteries that carry blood out of the heart. Patients with enlarged aortas over 40 millimeters (about 1 ½ inches) in diameter are at increased risk to develop a tear that can require emergency surgery or even lead to death, said Dr. Joshi.

Earlier studies found larger aortas in active elite athletes, but the size was still within the normal range, Dr. Joshi said. However, a person's aorta tends to get bigger with age, so the former NFL players may have developed larger aortas while playing, then entered the enlarged range as their aortas continued to dilate with age. ​

Source:

http://www.utsouthwestern.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research suggests link between heart function and brain region critical for memory processing
Mindfulness may offer coping mechanism for mothers of infants diagnosed with CHD
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
Research may explain why gum disease is linked to heart problems
Research shows high risk for cardiovascular and kidney disease in people with HIV
ORBITA trial on heart stents for stable angina indicates placebo effect potential
DZHK studies to investigate non-invasive diagnosis of diastolic heart failure with the help of CMR
Common heart rhythm abnormality along with other health conditions linked to greater risk of mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pioneering heart device found to be safe and effective