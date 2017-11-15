Nanowires could be potential drug delivery tools for neurodegenerative diseases

November 15, 2017

Millions of Americans suffer from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Researchers have identified promising new treatments, such as cerebrolysin, but current clinical approaches are ineffective because critical concentrations of the drug dissipate within the body before reaching the blood-brain barrier and central nervous system.

To address this problem, researchers have focused on various delivery vehicles for sustained and targeted drug release. An effective, targeted approach would eliminate the need for inefficient, high dosages that cause adverse side effects.

In recent years, biomedical engineers have experimented with nanomaterials as an approach to targeted delivery. Under the direction of Ryan Tian, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Arkansas, doctoral student Asya Ozkizilcik has improved the nanowiring of drugs for an international team of researchers who are working on a new method for treating neurodegenerative diseases.

Related Stories

Ozkizilcik worked with titanate, a bioceramic material made of titanium dioxide. Titanate has many advantages. Its nanowires are chemically inert and therefore do not interact with biological components. In addition to biocompatibility, the nanowires are resistant to corrosion in biological fluids, which is ideal for sustained, in vivo drug release without harming cells or tissues.

Ozkizilcik made the titanate nanowires in an autoclave treatment and then loaded cerebrolysin onto the nanowires. Though detailed mechanisms are unclear, the nanoparticles may prolong the intact delivery of cerebrolysin all the way to blood-brain barrier, where high concentrations of the drug are then released into the brain. The drug's efficacy was tested on rat models with co-administration of mesenchymal stem cells. Mesenchymal stem cells have been used for developing therapeutics for various autoimmune and other diseases.

Ozkizilcik's research is part of the international team's broader goal of finding a more effective treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The international team has also demonstrated efficacy of this treatment on a Parkinson's disease model after traumatic brain injury.

"We believe titanate nanowires could be considered as potential drug delivery tools for neurodegenerative diseases and may be translated into clinical use in future," Ozkizilcik said.

Source:

https://news.uark.edu/articles/40303/nanowired-drugs-could-treat-patients-with-parkinson-s-or-alzheimer-s

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Human minibrains expose psychedelic drug effects, study reveals
FDA warning on miracle marijuana cures for cancer
Researchers are studying tailored treatments to improve prostate cancer care
Investigating new cancer therapy candidates with live-cell imaging
Are expensive cancer drugs being approved without enough proof that they work?
Using AFM to study cancer cells
Neutron crystallography study could open avenues for new drugs to battle diseases
Gut bacteria may influence the response to certain cancer therapies finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds role of body clock in wound healing