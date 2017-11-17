Researchers receive £1.3 million to develop sight-saving imaging technology

November 17, 2017

Staff at the University of Liverpool's Department of Eye & Vision Science have been awarded £1.3 million by the National Institute for Health Research's (NIHR) Intervention for Innovation (i4i) program to develop a state-of-the-art Ultra-Sensitive Optical Coherence Tomography (Ultra-OCT) system.

The Ultra-OCT is intended to revolutionize the way corneal eye conditions are detected, diagnosed and managed.

The best commercially available OCT machines have a resolution of no more than 4 micrometers, but the Liverpool team's system has a far superior resolution of 2 micrometers and can scan 1,000 times faster.

Related Stories

This means that doctors using the Ultra-OCT will be presented with a non-invasive, safe, cross-sectional view of a cornea - a virtual biopsy - while patients will benefit from earlier disease detection, more accurate monitoring of their eyes and personalised management of their conditions.

The award will fund the development of a clinical prototype, produced in collaboration with colleagues in the University's Electrical Engineering & Electronics department. It will then be tested with patients at St Paul's Eye Unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, while The Centre for Health Economics & Medicines Evaluation (CHEME) at Bangor University will assess its cost effectiveness for possible future NHS use.

The NIHR has previously funded a lab-based prototype of the system, which with its fast, precise and accurate automated analysis tools performed exceptionally well when scanning donated human eye tissue. The multi-disciplinary team, led by Dr Yalin Zheng, is confident that the clinical prototype will do the same.

Dr Zheng said: "OCTs have already transformed the way we diagnose and treat eye conditions, but our aim is to develop a system which will take that to the next level. By adopting a different approach to other systems on the market we are developing an OCT scanner which offers superior scanning technology and wide applicability, while also being commercially viable."

Source:

https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2017/11/16/sight-saving-imaging-technology-secures-funding/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Regularly sharing experiences enhances hospital and hospice staff's wellbeing
New rapid and affordable method shows promise for diagnosis of dry eye diseases
Eczema and family history linked to severe hospitalization for children with asthma
HELP program for older adults reduces hospital readmissions rates
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
Review shows significant racial and ethnic disparities in firearms-related eye trauma
Study findings may provide insight into excessive light sensitivity experienced by some people
Increasing hydroxyurea dose linked to reduction in hospitalization for young sickle cell anemia patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New neurostimulator device will soon offer drug-free alternative for dry eye sufferers