CGMs may help minimize burden of hypoglycemia in patients with type 1 diabetes

November 29, 2017

Continuous glucose monitors (CGM) can protect individuals who have had type 1 diabetes for years and are at risk of experiencing dangerously low blood sugar by increasing their awareness of the symptoms, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Episodes of low blood sugar, known as hypoglycemia, are a major barrier to achieving glycemic control for people with diabetes.

The study's publication comes as the Endocrine Society is developing a multi-year, multi-stakeholder initiative to improve understanding of hypoglycemia and reduce associated costs by implementing strategies to improve prevention and surveillance.

Severe hypoglycemia can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and death. Hypoglycemia linked to the use of insulin was responsible for an estimated $600 million in emergency room visits between 2007 and 2011.

"In individuals who have repeatedly experienced hypoglycemia, the body blunts awareness of symptoms warning of impending episodes," said the study's first author, Michael R. Rickels, M.D., M.S., of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. "Wearing a continuous glucose monitor that flags falling glucose levels and has built-in alarms raises recognition of the threat."

Eleven individuals who had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for at least 10 years and had impaired awareness of hypoglycemia received CGMs to monitor their blood sugar levels during an 18-month period. The researchers found the participants became more aware of hypoglycemia events and were less likely to experience severe hypoglycemic episodes after they started using CGMs. However, the body's defense mechanisms against developing low blood sugar remained impaired. The participants' hemoglobin A1c levels, which track average blood glucose over time, did not change.

"While the body's own defenses against hypoglycemia did not improve, CGMs filled a valuable need in alerting individuals to oncoming episodes," Rickels said. "In the absence of physiologic defenses against the development of low blood glucose, near-constant use of continuous glucose monitoring may be required to minimize the burden of problematic hypoglycemia in patients with long-standing type 1 diabetes."

Related Stories

The Endocrine Society and its 18 partners in the Hypoglycemia Quality Collaborative identified reducing and preventing the condition as a high priority.

The Society's new hypoglycemia quality initiative aims to improve outcomes in individuals with type 2 diabetes. The project's goals include decreasing the frequency and severity of hypoglycemia episodes, identifying patients who are at high risk in a timely manner, and supporting appropriate clinical interventions that can be administered in doctors' offices and clinics, avoiding the need for hospitalization. The effort brings together stakeholders from industry, nonprofit organizations and patient groups.

"Hypoglycemia is a potential problem for all patients with diabetes, but it is more often an unrecognized complication for individuals with type 2 diabetes," said Robert W. Lash, M.D., the Endocrine Society's incoming Chief Professional & Clinical Affairs Officer. "We are working to find effective ways to minimize the occurrence of this dangerous and costly problem. Our new initiative will play a crucial role in identifying those at risk and reducing the incidence of hypoglycemia."

Source:

https://www.endocrine.org/news-room/current-press-releases/continuous-glucose-monitors-warn-of-low-blood-sugar-threat

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting
Study finds link between high blood lead levels and pre-eclampsia
Blood transfusions should be gender matched between donor and recipient
Stents implanted in the coronary blood vessels may not provide extra benefit
DuraClone RE antibody panels improve detection of rare, abnormal events in blood disorders
Amish people live longer due to mutation in blood clotting gene
Early-warning blood biomarkers identified for lung damage
New guidelines redefine what classes as high blood pressure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify new way to reduce risk of complications after joint surgery