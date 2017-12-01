Scientists identifies new genetic changes that increase risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma

December 1, 2017

People who inherit genetic changes which alter the function of their immune system are at increased risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma, a major new study reports.

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, identified six new genetic changes that increase the risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma - one of the most common cancers in young adults.

Many of the DNA changes seemed to affect the function of the immune system, and three had previously been associated with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

The researchers stressed that the link did not mean people with autoimmune diseases are at increased risk of lymphoma, but did offer important genetic clues for understanding both lymphoma and autoimmune diseases better.

One of the genetic changes discovered increases the risk of Hodgkin lymphoma by more than a third and others by at least 15 percent each - information that could point to new targeted drugs for the disease.

The study was published today (Friday) in Nature Communications and was funded by a wide range of organizations including Bloodwise, Cancer Research UK and the Lymphoma Research Trust.

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) analyzed genetic data from 5,314 cases of Hodgkin lymphoma and 16,749 controls, from four different European studies.

The study is the largest of its kind for Hodgkin lymphoma. For most people, Hodgkin lymphoma can be successfully treated with first-line therapies - but there is a need for new treatments for those for whom first line treatment has failed.

The researchers identified six new single-letter changes in DNA that were linked to the development of Hodgkin lymphoma - and five of these affect the way a type of white blood cell, called B cells, develop.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the B cells - which are responsible for producing antibodies as a critical component of the immune system.

The study also picked out clear differences in genetic risk between two different subtypes of Hodgkin Lymphoma - nodular sclerosis Hodgkin Lymphoma (NSHL) and mixed cellularity Hodgkin Lymphoma (MCHL).

For example, a single-letter change located in DNA near the gene LPP increased the risk of NSHL by 37 per cent, but had little effect on the risk of developing MCHL.

Professor Richard Houlston, Professor of Molecular and Population Genetics at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said:

Related Stories

"Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of immune cells called B cells, and our study links the risk of the disease to changes in the genes that control how B cells develop.

"Interestingly, we found that some of the genetic changes we have linked to Hodgkin lymphoma have previously been associated with the risk of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

"It doesn't mean that if you develop an autoimmune disease you are at increased risk of lymphoma, but it does offer fascinating genetic clues to these diseases. The new information could point towards new ways of diagnosing, treating, or even helping to prevent Hodgkin lymphoma."

Professor Paul Workman, Chief Executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said:

"Understanding the genetic changes that underpin cancer's development is crucial for all aspects of our quest to defeat cancer - to understand which patients are most at risk from different types of cancer, to improve diagnosis, and to develop treatments that are most likely to work for individual patients.

"This important new study sheds light on the DNA changes that can contribute to a person's risk of developing Hodgkin lymphoma, and offers clues as to how they might increase that risk, including the interesting link to the immune system. These findings could lead to new ways of managing the disease."

Dr Alasdair Rankin, Director of Research at Bloodwise said:

"Because of research, treatments for many people with Hodgkin lymphoma are now good, and around 80 per cent of all people affected survive in the long-term. Although this is good news, treatments can have long-term health effects, such as infertility and secondary cancers, so finding kinder treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma is important. We welcome this study, which sheds new light on how Hodgkin lymphoma develops."

Source:

https://www.icr.ac.uk/news-archive/genetic-link-found-between-the-immune-system-and-lymphoma?via=carousel0236

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers visualize mechanism of CRISPR-Cas9 genetic-engineering technique
Study explores reasons for underrepresentation of minorities in genetic cancer research
Study explores feasibility of mainstreaming genetic counseling for ovarian cancer
Researchers create first semi-synthetic organism that can store and use unnatural genetic information
Research findings will help identify genetic causes of brain disorders
Altering genetic mutation could enhance FluMist vaccine’s protective effect
FDA approves drug to treat pediatric, adult patients with rare Sly syndrome
People with genetic predisposition to later puberty have lower bone mineral density

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Changes in multiple different genes drive world's most deadly forms of lung cancer