UC Davis expert expresses caution on genetically engineered HSCs

January 4, 2018

In a commentary published in the Jan. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, UC Davis researcher William Murphy expressed cautious optimism about efforts to genetically engineer hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to temporarily resist cell death during transplantation. While these gene therapy approaches could dramatically improve patient outcomes, Murphy argues that their risks must be carefully studied in diverse models.

"Stem cell therapies are used for patients who are critically ill or have suppressed immune systems," said Murphy, a professor in the Departments of Dermatology and Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology. "If anything goes wrong, you may have a very bad outcome that you would not have predicted using only a laboratory mouse model."

Derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood, HSCs can be transplanted to treat a variety of cancers, anemias and other conditions. As a result, developing hardier stem cells could improve care for many patients.

Murphy, who has done extensive research on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, was asked to comment on a recent study in which researchers had engineered HSCs to transiently resist apoptosis (programmed cell death) resulting in greater engraftment (when the transplanted cells reproduce new cells). By helping HSCs manage the stresses associated with transplantation, more of these cells might survive the process, which also has implications to improve outcomes for patients undergoing other types of stem cell therapies.

"Once you take stem cells out of their normal environment, they start to die," said Murphy. "When these cells are limited, it can become a major barrier to good therapeutic outcomes."

However, impairing apoptosis brings potential risks. One of a cancer cell's many tricks is evading cell death by altering this same pathway.

"Essentially, we're doing what a cancer cell would do and hoping the body's other control mechanisms still exist and the stem cells do not become cancerous," Murphy said.

Related Stories

For these reasons, the current study developed means to allow HSCs to have only a temporary block in the pathway which could enhance the transplant process while minimizing the risks to patients.

"Precision medicine isn't just better targeting," said Murphy. "It's also controlling the targeting so it isn't always on or always off. Inducing a transient alteration to the stem cell may be the best approach."

Murphy said that while the researchers present a promising application for gene therapy, it is important to remember earlier, heartbreaking clinical disasters in which patients died, which delayed these treatments for many years. Rather than risk repeating history, he argued, scientists and clinicians must be exceptionally diligent before transplanting engineered HSCs into patients.

In particular, he is concerned that the laboratory mouse model cannot provide enough precise data to completely assess potential risks to human patients.

"Whenever you use the mouse as a preclinical model and you don't see cancer, you have to be careful concluding that there is no risk, as mice do not commonly get human cancers," said Murphy. "If you rely on the mouse, it could underestimate adverse events, so you need to 'push' the model to better reflect the human scenario."

Murphy is hopeful that HSCs with transiently-impaired cell death mechanisms can provide great benefits for patients, even potentially for organ transplants. But there's still a lot of work to do.

"These studies are promising, but they need to be more stringently assessed since that is the advantage of the mouse models and to possibly validate them in larger animals, before we rush into the clinic."

Source:

https://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/publish/news/newsroom/12557

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Novel GammaPod system receives FDA clearance to treat early stage breast cancer
Scientists show how alcohol exposure leads to permanent genetic damage
Research provides new understanding of how cancer cells move during metastasis
Advanced live cell imaging reveals brain’s response to blood vessel injury
Rutgers researcher receives $1 million grant for international prostate cancer study
Study illustrates the role of alcohol in causing damage to DNA and increased cancer risk
Blueberry extract can enhance effectiveness of cervical cancer treatment
Macrophages play major role in helping early breast cancer cells spread even before tumor develops

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UK charity launches new app to help men detect testicular cancer