Rise in infants with physical abnormalities is linked to opioid exposure during pregnancy, finds study

January 22, 2018

New research conducted by physicians at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has revealed a dramatic increase in torticollis (an abnormal twisting of the neck) and plagiocephaly (a flattening of the head often seen in conjunction with torticollis) in infants exposed to opioid medications in utero.

Credit: Africa studio/Shutterstock.com

The study, which was published in The Journal of Pediatrics and was the first of its kind, focused on the chronic effects of maternal opioid exposure.

Awareness of these potential issues in this population is essential as torticollis may not develop for several months after the infant has been discharged from the hospital. If preventive measures are performed, such as occupational and physical therapy, torticollis and plagiocephaly may be avoided and potentially prevent developmental delays."

Dr. Jenny McAllister, co-director of the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Long-term Follow-up Clinic and Physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) is a clinical condition that occurs as a result of withdrawal from opioid exposures in utero. Between 2000 and 2012, the incidence of NAS increased by five times, leading to a national incidence rate of 5.8 per 1,000 live births. This is a huge increase from 1994, when the prevalence of torticollis in the general population was 0.3–1.9%.

In the current study, the research team analyzed 783 newborns with a medical history of NAS over a five-year period. Among them, 87 infants were diagnosed with torticollis; an 11.1% incidence rate.

Related Stories

Among these infants, 23% were exposed to only one long-acting opioid, most often in the form of medication-assisted therapy. However, the percentage of newborns exposed to short-acting opioids and multiple opioids were 75.9% and 72.4%, respectively. In most cases, babies with withdrawal symptoms were treated with methadone, although 18.4% were treated with buprenorphine and 5.7% were treated with morphine. The average period of hospitalization was 19.3 days.

According to Dr. McAllister, it was unclear whether opioid exposure in utero was the specific cause of torticollis. She predicts that hypertonia (muscle tightness)  in these infants predisposes them to torticollis. Another cause is attributed to the positioning and swaddling of newborns  in cloth, to keep them warm and happy.

The opioid epidemic is a major public health concern that has greatly affected the Cincinnati area. Between 2012 and 2016, opioid exposure in utero accounted for 29.4 per 1,000 live births, in which 10.3 per 1,000 live births or 35.1% were diagnosed with NAS. In the Cincinnati area, a NAS diagnosis is characterized by severe withdrawal symptoms that necessitate pharmacologic treatment.

The research interests of Dr. McAllister incorporate both short- and long-term consequences in infants diagnosed with NAS. Currently, the long-term health effects of NAS are unknown.  For this reason, the Cincinnati Children's Hospital has set up a clinic for the follow-up of NAS-treated infants.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-01/cchm-sra011818.php

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Folic acid supplementation during late pregnancy may increase risk of allergies in offspring
Children born to women with rheumatoid arthritis have increased risk for chronic diseases
Adequate intake of choline during pregnancy could provide cognitive benefits for offspring
Researchers discover how high glucose levels in pregnancy affect baby's heart
Higher blood sugar during first trimester of pregnancy increases child's risk of congenital heart defect
Study reveals impact of diabetes during pregnancy on baby's heart
Pregnancies after failed outpatient sterilization procedures more likely to result in live births
"Baby brain" a real clinical entity finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increased rate of language delay in girls linked to acetaminophen use by mothers during pregnancy