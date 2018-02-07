Women with breast cancer often mispredict future well-being after mastectomy

February 7, 2018

Bottom Line: Women with breast cancer who underwent a mastectomy without breast reconstruction generally underestimated their future quality of life, while those who had immediate reconstruction generally overestimated it.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Making an informed decision about breast reconstruction requires predicting how one would feel after the procedure. As more women undergo mastectomy, how well they make these predictions becomes increasingly important.

Related Stories

Who and When: 96 women with breast cancer who underwent a mastectomy and were surveyed before and after surgery from July 2012 to February 2014.

What (Study Measures): Mastectomy only or mastectomy with immediate reconstruction (exposures); preoperative predicted measures after one year of happiness, quality of life, satisfaction with breasts, sexual attractiveness, and breast numbness and pain (measures).

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Clara Nan-hi Lee, M.D., M.P.P., Ohio State University, Columbus, and coauthors

Study Limitations: The small sample was taken from one academic institution.

Study Conclusions: Breast cancer patients underestimated future well-being after mastectomy and overestimated well-being after reconstruction. Decision support for breast reconstruction should address expectations about well-being.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/breast-cancer-patients-often-mispredict-well-mastectomy/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Microbubbles increase radiotherapy success against breast cancer
Researchers uncover small molecule that plays key role in protecting against cancer
Breast cancer treatments increase the risk of heart disease, warns the AHA
Exploring the Future of Breast Cancer Risk Assessment
German researchers find way to accurately differentiate prostate cancer from benign tissue
Scientists discover role of two specific HOX genes in colon cancer development
Deaths caused by liver cancer have increased by 80% over last two decades
Scientists develop immune-stimulating injections against cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists target tumor suppressor as a new treatment approach to 'triple-negative' breast cancer