Study sheds light on biological mechanisms that drive rare pediatric neurogenetic disorders

February 22, 2018

Researchers studying a rare genetic disorder that causes severe, progressive neurological problems in childhood have discovered insights into biological mechanisms that drive the disease, along with early clues that an amino acid supplement might offer a targeted therapy. The research, which found abnormalities in a biological waste-disposal process called autophagy, links the mechanism underlying rare pediatric neurogenetic disorders to more common neurodegenerative disorders, such as Huntington's or Parkinson's disease.

"We showed that this rare neurological disorder disrupts autophagy, which plays a role in many neurodegenerative disorders in both children and adults," said study leader Xilma R. Ortiz-Gonzalez, MD, PhD, a pediatric neurogeneticist at

The study team reported its findings online in Annals of Neurology on Dec. 29, 2017.

TBCK-encephaloneuropathy (TBCKE) is caused by a mutation in the TBCK gene, which has been a focus of

The team also seeks to investigate why some children with TBCK mutations can have much milder presentations than others, and whether this provides a clue to understanding differences in the underlying mechanisms of the disease. The current study reported on a cohort of eight unrelated boys, ranging from age 9 to 14 years, all of Puerto Rican descent. All had a mutation, called the Boricua mutation, at the same location on the TBCK gene--p.R126X. They all share a very severe presentation, including profound intellectual disability (ID), epilepsy, low muscle tone, and progressive dysfunction in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. By adolescence, the patients had chronic respiratory failure caused by their progressive neuromuscular weakness.

Scientists already knew that the TBCK protein, coded for by the gene with the same name, regulates signals along the mTOR biological pathway. Abnormal mTOR signals occur in epilepsy, autism, ID and other neurological conditions. One key role for mTOR signaling is in autophagy, the normal cleanup process in which cells dispose of damaged proteins, lipids, and other biological objects.

Related Stories

When autophagy doesn't function normally, neurodegenerative diseases may result. Researchers in the current study found that the Boricua mutation leads to abnormal autophagy, which could be why this specific cohort of patients with TBCKE have a neurodegenerative course.

The study team found a potential biomarker for TBCKE--abnormal levels of chemicals called oligosaccharides in the patients' urine. Further studies will determine if oligosaccharide levels could become a simple laboratory test to help diagnose the disorder. Notably, oligosaccharide levels improved when the researchers added the amino acid leucine to the patients' cells in laboratory cultures.

"Leucine activates mTOR signaling that was disrupted by the mutation, so this finding suggests that leucine might offer some improvement in disease symptoms if used in patients," said Ortiz-Gonzalez. This is consistent with

Ortiz-Gonzalez and her CHOP collaborators are continuing to investigate the biology of TBCKE, while working to establish a patient registry of children with this rare disorder. Her eventual goal is to identify more patients and perform studies that could set the stage for a clinical trial to test leucine or a similar compound as a personalized treatment for this severe childhood disease.

Source:

http://www.chop.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

MRI scans reveal why people often become aggressive after drinking alcohol
Study provides new insights on why healthy children die from flu
Scientists discover new gene that may protect against heart disease
Therapeutic target for glaucoma could have treatment ramifications for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
UNC gene therapy scientists uncover viral barcode to penetrate blood-brain barrier
IBBL joins new € 3.13 million project to promote personalized medicine in Europe
High-tech brain scans can provide new way to define intelligence
Ground-breaking partnership aims to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses for genetic epilepsy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study to test safety, efficacy of MRI-guided focused ultrasound to treat Parkinson's disease