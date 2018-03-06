Research finds correlation between perioperative air travel and high risk of venous thromboembolism

March 6, 2018

New research presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) found a correlation between flying following hip or knee arthroplasty and an increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is the first study to identify such a risk as previous studies found no additional risk from perioperative air travel in patients following lower limb arthroplasty (LLA).

VTE is a serious complication that can follow hip and knee arthroplasty in the form of a blood clot, and is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Although the exact incidence of VTE is unknown, it is believed that 10 million cases occur annually. VTE-related death is largely undocumented with data confined to Europe and the United States.ii Risks for VTE include extended hospital stays, surgery and long periods of not moving (e.g., bedrest or long-duration travel).ii

The retrospective cohort study, "Flying in the early post-operative period following lower limb arthroplasty--is it safe?," looked at LLAs performed at a high-volume, national arthroplasty unit at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, from 2013-2015. The hospital services a large geographic area that includes several remote islands, which requires patients to fly to and from the hospital for surgery. The researchers looked at two groups-those who traveled by air to and from the hospital, and those who traveled by land. Per hospital guidelines, all patients received pharmacological and mechanical thromboprophylaxis (medication).

"Despite flying our patients in for treatment for many years, we hadn't explored whether this difference was present prior to the study," said Fahd Mahmood, clinical research fellow at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital, Glasgow, Scotland. "Our event rate, especially in the flight group, was quite small, so we didn't pick up that there was a higher rate of VTE from our routine practice. However, when we looked at the data, the difference was there. Of the previous studies that looked at pre-operative or post-operative flying, none have demonstrated an increased risk. Our study was significantly larger, though the length of our flights was shorter."

Related Stories

A total of 243 patients flew at a mean of six days following arthroplasty (range 1-24 days) during the three-year study period; there were 5,498 patients in the control group. The mean flight time was 74 minutes (range 40-85 minutes). Four patients (1.64 percent) developed a VTE in the flight group (two pulmonary emboli, two deep vein thromboses). Thirty-two patients (0.58 percent) suffered a VTE in the control group (25 pulmonary emboli, seven deep vein thromboses).

"We don't quite understand the mechanisms behind why there is an increased risk of VTE with flying, but there are a number of hypotheses," said Mahmood. "This study demonstrates that there is an association between flying and an increased risk of VTE, but we can't demonstrate causality. Based on the data we have at the moment, we can counsel our patients that if they are flying to and from the institution, we think there may be an increased risk of blood clots, but we need more evidence."

Source:

http://aaos-annualmeeting-presskit.org/2018/research-news/picard_flying/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Older adults with dementia more likely to be readmitted to hospital after discharge
Lay-health workers may be able to reduce hospital readmissions rates, study suggests
Common knee surgery brings little or no benefit to older patients, study shows
Research uses AMSBIO’s 3D organoid technology to develop mouse model of advanced colon cancer
Asynt’s ReactoMate system installed at Imperial College London for chemical engineering research
Non-adherence to sleep apnea treatment linked to increased hospital readmissions
Uniforms coated with copper nanoparticles could reduce spread of hospital infections
Traces of caffeine and its byproducts in the blood can be indicative of Parkinson’s disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bad bedside manna: Bank loans signed in the hospital leave patients vulnerable