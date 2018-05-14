Study: Learning a second language can change sensory perception

May 14, 2018

Learning a second language can change the way our senses work together to interpret speech, according to a new Northwestern University study.

In the study, published today in the journal Brain Sciences, researchers found that bilingual people are better at integrating sight and hearing to make sense of speech.

"We find that language experience can change sensory perception," said Viorica Marian, a professor of communication sciences and disorders and psychology at Northwestern University. "Our discovery is that bilinguals are more likely to integrate across auditory and visual senses."

Related Stories

Specifically, when people hear a speech sound (e.g. "ba") that conflicts with what they see (e.g. "ga"), they will often perceive a completely different sound (e.g. "da"). This illusion is called the "McGurk Effect," and researchers found it is more likely to occur if you speak more than one language. This demonstrates that language experience can change the way we perceive the world around us.

"A bilingual and monolingual listening to the same speaker can hear two completely different sounds, showing that language experience affects even the most basic cognitive processes," said Sayuri Hayakawa, study co-author and post-doctoral research scientist.

Previous research demonstrated that multiple languages compete with each other in the brain, making it more difficult for bilinguals to process what they hear. As a result and out of necessity, they may rely more heavily on visual input to make sense of sound.

Bilingual experience can impact domains ranging from memory to decision making, to cognitive control, but these findings suggest that learning a second language can even change our basic sensory experiences.

Given that more than half of the world's population is bilingual, educators and clinicians working with bilinguals should be aware of how language experience can change the way people process speech. This effect of bilingualism is also relevant for developers of technology related to speech recognition such as Siri and Alexa, as well as animators of CGI.

Source:

http://www.ucr.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover how key brain receptor can function in hostile environment
Researchers shed new light on identity of brain stem cells
Diet may affect brain development in premature babies
Researchers create a biomaterial that can be used to study the brain
Researchers find link between depression and memory problems, brain aging
Researchers study link between early nutrition and brain development in low birthweight preemies
Study identifies molecule that may be critical to repair of white matter
Poor communication between brain's visual networks may increase risk of mental illness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
EPO's neuroprotective effect in preemies may be mediated by epigenetic regulation of genes