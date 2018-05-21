Mobile application could help monitor diabetes

By May 21, 2018

A Master’s student from South Ural State University is in the process of fine-tuning a mobile application he developed several years ago that enables people with diabetes to keep track of how well they are managing their condition.

Credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

The new version of the application “DiaMeter” will include a carbohydrate unit calculator that automatically informs the user of what insulin dose they need based on the details they provide.

The first version of the application only supports manual data entry. But right now we are testing a carbohydrate unit calculator. The user can find the product they need in the database, and the application will automatically show how many carbohydrate units are in it,”

Ivan Volkov, Applications Developer

The system conveniently calculates the required insulin dose, as well as displaying sugar level data in the form of numbers and graphs that can be saved for the future.

The application includes a block of statistics that enables the user to view their sugar level data for any day, week or month and can analyse how well the user is controling their blood sugar level.

Furthermore, there is an export function that patients can use to print out the data and show them to doctors.

“The application is very convenient: you enter your sugar level and carbohydrate units, and it calculates what insulin dose you need. In addition, the application shows dynamics in numbers and graphs. Everything is convenient and simple,” says Volkov.

To provide the necessary information and have it synchronized to their account, users need to need to register for the application using their e-mail address and password. The app is free of charge and can be accessed using any mobile device.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
