New research raises concern about rate of postpartum hemorrhage

May 23, 2018

New research from La Trobe University has raised concern about the number of Victorian women suffering potentially dangerous levels of blood loss after childbirth.

Published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the research found the rate of postpartum hemorrhage or childbirth hemorrhage had increased by 50 percent relative to birth rate in Victoria between 2003 and 2013. Blood transfusions, admissions to intensive care or high dependency units and hysterectomies also rose.

Postpartum hemorrhage is excessive blood loss in the first 24 hours following birth.

Related Stories

Researchers from La Trobe University's Judith Lumley Centre in the School of Nursing and Midwifery used data from the Victorian Perinatal Data Collection to conduct the first in-depth analysis of postpartum hemorrhage since 2002.

Lead researcher Margaret Flood said their research found one in five (21.8 percent) women who gave birth in Victoria between 2009 and 2013 had primary postpartum hemorrhage, while one in 71 women (1.4 percent) experienced severe primary postpartum hemorrhage.

"Excessive blood loss following childbirth is a leading cause of maternal deaths worldwide," Ms Flood said.

"While death is relatively rare in Australia, the impact on women and their families can be substantial."

The research found women who had an unassisted vaginal birth had the lowest incidence of primary postpartum hemorrhage, while women who had a cesarean birth had the highest. Those who had forceps births had the highest incidence of severe postpartum hemorrhage.

The researchers recommended maternity health providers conduct drills, establish response teams and review management protocols and documentation to address the concerning trend.

"Our findings support the need for vigilance in the early postpartum period to enable clinicians to promptly detect and initiate treatment for excessive blood loss," Ms Flood said.

Source:

https://www.latrobe.edu.au/news/articles/2018/release/concerning-childbirth-trends

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Baboons break out of research facility briefly
Sartorius and Penn State partner to advance teaching and research in biotechnology
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program
Research reveals why people with tetraplegia more likely to suffer from sleep apnea
New INVENIO™ Fourier Transform Infrared research spectrometer launched by Bruker
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics