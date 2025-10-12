New mothers more likely to experience severe pain and sleep problems after C-section

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Society of AnesthesiologistsOct 12 2025

New mothers are more likely to experience severe pain that disrupts sleep and activities of daily living, as well as develop sleep disorders, if they give birth by cesarean delivery (C-section), suggests research presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2025 annual meeting.

Sleep is often overlooked in postpartum recovery, but it is central to a mother's physical and mental health. Cesarean delivery in particular appears to increase the risk for severe pain and sleep disorders, which can lead to postpartum depression, thinking and memory problems, and fatigue, as well as disrupt bonding with their babies and relationships with family and friends."

Moe Takenoshita, M.B.B.Ch., lead author of the study and postdoctoral scholar, department of anesthesia, Stanford University Center for Academic Medicine, Palo Alto, California

The study included both qualitative and quantitative analyses. For the qualitative analysis, the authors interviewed 41 mothers about their pain and sleep experiences after childbirth, 24 of whom had vaginal births, 11 who had scheduled C-sections and six whose C-sections were unplanned. More than two-thirds of the mothers who had C-sections (73% of the scheduled cesareans and 67% of the unplanned) reported severe pain that disrupted sleep and activities of daily living, compared to 8% of those who had vaginal births.

For the quantitative study, the authors analyzed a nationwide insurance database of more than 1.5 million mothers who delivered babies between 2008 and 2021. They determined that individuals who have C-sections are 16% more likely to be diagnosed with a new sleep disorder (e.g., insomnia, sleep deprivation or obstructive sleep apnea) between a month and a year after giving birth, compared to those who delivered vaginally.

Related Stories

New mothers, especially those recovering from C-sections, should be sure to manage pain adequately, since untreated pain can worsen sleep, said Dr. Takenoshita. Other measures that can help to improve sleep include regular exercise as appropriate, sleeping when the baby sleeps, avoiding caffeine or alcohol late in the day, and relaxing before bed by taking a bath or practicing deep breathing.

"About one-third of U.S. births are C-sections," said Dr. Takenoshita. "Those who are planning a C-section should understand that the procedure is linked to more severe pain after delivery and a higher risk of sleep disorders. Anyone having sleep problems during pregnancy or after childbirth should discuss their concerns with their physician, who can evaluate the issue, make recommendations and refer them to a specialist if necessary."

Source:

American Society of Anesthesiologists

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Yogurt and sleep in infancy may shape memory skills by age four
Sleep strengthens memories we choose to keep
Multiple aspects of sleep linked to individual variation in health, cognition, and lifestyle
Study reveals gaps between parents’ perceptions and children’s actual sleep
Cannabis extract eases chronic back pain and improves quality of life in major clinical trial
Poor sleep habits associated with faster aging of the brain
Sleep apnea patients in high-pollution areas suffer higher disease severity, study shows
Huawei smartwatch nearly matches gold-standard sleep test

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise helps improve sleep and mood in smokers over 40