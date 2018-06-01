New ACS guidelines recommend early screening for colorectal cancer

June 1, 2018

New guidelines developed by the American Cancer Society (ACS) recommend that screening for colorectal cancer for average-risk adults begin at age 45, five years earlier than the previous recommendation. The guideline update, published as an Early View paper in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians available online here, was co-authored by Elizabeth T. H. Fontham, DrPH, Emeritus Professor and Founding Dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health and Co-Chair of the American Cancer Society's Screening Guideline Development Group.

The recommendations are based in part on research that found an increased incidence of colorectal cancer in younger adults. Among adults younger than 55 years, there was a 51% increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) from 1994 to 2014 and an 11% increase in deaths 2005 to 2015. The authors reported that colorectal cancer incidence has declined steadily over the past two decades in people 55 and older, partly due to screening that results in the removal of polyps. A recent analysis found that adults born around 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer compared with adults born around 1950, who have the lowest risk. Studies suggest that the increased risk for younger people will remain as they age.

Colorectal cancer is the 4th most commonly diagnosed cancer. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths. When detected and treated early, the five-year survival rate is near 70%.

"The options for colorectal cancer screening are fecal immunochemical test annually; high-sensitivity, guaiac-based fecal occult blood test annually; multitarget stool DNA test every 3 years; colonoscopy every 10 years; computed tomography colonography every 5 years; and flexible sigmoidoscopy every 5 years," said Dr. Fontham. "It is important to note that all positive results on non-colonoscopy screening tests should be followed up with timely colonoscopy."

Related Stories

The Guideline Committee also developed new materials to facilitate conversations between clinicians and patients to help patients decide which test is best for them.

"Given the evidence that adults vary in their test preferences, we believe that screening rates could be improved by endorsing the full range of tests without preference. People should have a conversation with their physicians to decide which type of screening is best for them," Fontham added.

The guidelines recommended in the paper focus on people at average risk. Those at high risk for colorectal cancer, including those with a family history, a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease or polyps diagnosed before age 60, should discuss their risk and appropriate screening with their physicians.

The authors conclude, "The ACS recommends that all US adults at average risk of CRC undergo regular screening with any of the 6 options outlined in this guideline, beginning at age 45 years. Adults in good health should continue screening until age 75 years, beyond which the decision to continue screening should be individualized based on patient preferences, health status, life expectancy, and screening history. Ascribing to the adage that the best CRC screening test is the one that gets done, and done well, the ACS recommends that patients initiating screening or previously nonadherent with screening be offered a choice of tests based on the availability of high-quality options. It is our hope that widespread adoption of this guideline will have a major impact on the incidence, suffering, and mortality caused by CRC."

Source:

http://www.lsuhsc.edu/newsroom/New%20Guidelines%20Recommend%20Earlier%20Colorectal%20Cancer%20Screening.html

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify novel target for bladder cancer
Young cancer survivors have higher risk of pregnancy associated heart failure, shows study
New guideline for HER2 testing in breast cancer benefits patients and clinicians
UT Southwestern-led researchers find new way to determine prognosis of invasive kidney cancer
Prostate cancer survivors at higher risk of developing chronic diseases, study shows
Anti-inflammatory strategy could lead to improved survival of children with neuroblastoma
Genome dark matter provides clues to fighting prostate cancer
Artificial intelligence algorithms appear to be better at detecting skin cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study shows how to personalize lung cancer screening decision for every patient