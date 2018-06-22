New review outlines current state of sex-sensitive issues linked to heart failure drugs

June 22, 2018

Heart failure is almost as common in women as men, but its characteristics vary by sex. A new review summarizes the current state of sex-sensitive issues related to heart failure drugs included in treatment guidelines, and suggests future directions for improved care.

The authors of the ESC Heart Failure review note that women are largely underrepresented in clinical trials of heart failure medications,and that evidence of medications' efficacy in women is limited.

"We have much hope that precision medicine will lead to more efficacious medications. I believe that this will in part be enabled by the conduct of randomized clinical trials that are more sex-aware," said co-author Dr. Marie-Pierre Dubé, of the Montreal Heart Institute Research Centre.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/esc-heart-failure/sex-drugs-and-heart-failure
 

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study combines gene editing and stem cell technologies to predict person’s risk for heart disease
Researchers link red meat sensitivity spread by ticks with heart disease
Gene editing technology predicts heart disease risk
Study shows how moderate consumption of alcohol can protect the heart
People with heart problems do not take enough exercise, shows study
Research explores role of autopsy in cardiovascular medicine
Study tests accuracy of device designed to detect heart dysfunction in childhood cancer survivors
Study: Effects of atrial fibrillation can be reduced or reversed by losing weight

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI

Currently, stress echocardiograms used to diagnose heart disease are only 80% accurate, meaning many patients are misdiagnosed or sent home. Ultromics have developed a tool that uses machine learning to gather data and improve the accuracy of heart disease diagnoses to over 90%.

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI

Harnessing Pediatric Cancer Genomic Data in the Cloud

Dr. Jinghui Zhang, an esteemed computational biologist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital discusses her latest study and how technology such as cloud computing is changing the way that scientists carry out research.

Harnessing Pediatric Cancer Genomic Data in the Cloud

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study finds higher heart disease risk in bisexual men