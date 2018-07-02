Bayshore Medical Center now offers robotic-assisted surgery to community

July 2, 2018

Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel is now home to the da Vinci® Si™ Surgical system, bringing advanced technology in surgery to the medical center's operating room and to the community. Robotic surgery enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries on a variety of diseases and conditions including urology, gynecology and general surgery.

"We are ecstatic to offer robotic-assisted surgery to the community," says Emad Rizkala, M.D., chair of the Robotics Steering Committee at Bayshore Medical Center. "This type of surgery enables patients to have major surgery with fewer incisions, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less blood loss. Additionally, it offers less scarring and pain, which means that they can return to daily activities sooner and with less need for narcotic pain medications."

The first case using the da Vinci surgical system was a robotic radical prostatectomy performed on Thursday, June 28 by Dr. Rizkala, who is also a urologist with Bayshore Medical Center. He is among several specialists currently credentialed to perform robotic surgery at the medical center. The program will begin with a focus on urology, gynecological and general surgery and will expand throughout the year.

"We are committed to providing the community with the top resources and technology to enhance their care," says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. "The features of the da Vinci robot will help us deliver the best possible outcomes and offer our community access to the highest quality care."

In traditional surgery, the surgeon makes a large incision and works over the patient with hand-held tools. But in robotics-assisted procedures, cameras and tools are inserted through small incisions.

The surgeon operates them from a nearby console, in full control at all times. The technology acts like a human wrist, but offers a better range of motion, and utilizes high-definition cameras, which translates to better dexterity and field of vision, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Bayshore Medical Center's robotic system compliments robotic surgery at other Hackensack Meridian Health locations, including; Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, HackensackUMC Mountainside and Ocean Medical Center.

Source:

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/2018/06/29/robotic-surgery-now-available-bayshore-medical-center/

