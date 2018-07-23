High levels of physical activity reduce chronic disease risk in older adults

July 23, 2018

New research has shown that older adults who exercise above current recommended levels have a reduced risk of developing chronic disease compared with those who do not exercise.

Researchers at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research interviewed more than 1,500 Australian adults aged over 50 and followed them over a 10-year period.

People who engaged in the highest levels of total physical activity were twice as lively to avoid stroke, heart disease, angina, cancer and diabetes, and be in optimal physical and mental shape 10 years later, experts found.

Lead Researcher Associate Professor Bamini Gopinath from the University of Sydney said the data showed that adults who did more than 5000 metabolic equivalent minutes (MET minutes) each week saw the greatest reduction in the risk of chronic disease.

Related Stories

"Essentially we found that older adults who did the most exercise were twice as likely to be disease-free and fully functional," she said.

"Our study showed that high levels of physical activity increase the likelihood of surviving an extra 10 years free from chronic diseases, mental impairment and disability."

Currently, the World Health Organization recommends at least 600 MET minutes of physical activity each week. That is equivalent to 150 minutes of brisk walking or 75 minutes of running.

"With aging demographics in most countries, a major challenge is how to increase the quality and years of healthy life," Associate Professor Gopinath said.

"Our findings suggest that physical activity levels need to be several times higher than what the World Health Organization currently recommends to significantly reduce the risk of chronic disease.

"Some older adults may not be able to engage in vigorous activity or high levels of physical activity.

"But we encourage older adults who are inactive to do some physical activity, and those who currently only engage in moderate exercise to incorporate more vigorous activity where possible," she concluded.

The research compiled data from the Blue Mountains Eye Study, a benchmark population-based study that started in 1992.

It is one of the world's largest epidemiology studies, measuring diet and lifestyle factors against health outcomes and a range of chronic diseases.

Source:

https://www.westmeadinstitute.org.au/news-and-events/2018/exercise-cuts-risk-of-chronic-disease-in-older-adu

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise alters characteristics of blood to reduce inflammation in obese people
Single fifteen-minute bout of exercise increases brain connectivity and efficiency
Physical activity even during exposure to air pollution can reduce risk of heart attack
Pioneering exercise program improves physical, mental health of elderly people living in care homes
Collaborative study to assess effects of exercise training for cognitive deficits in MS
Healthy behaviors are not effective in preventing gestational diabetes in obese women
New web-based game motivates people to exercise more
Customized resistance exercise helps female fibromyalgia patients improve health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combining financial incentives and goal-setting with wearables may encourage heart patients to exercise