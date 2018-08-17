ACA's Medicaid expansion associated with increase in prescriptions for opioid use disorder treatment

August 17, 2018

Bottom Line: Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was associated with an overall increase in people filling prescriptions for buprenorphine with naloxone, which is a treatment for opioid use disorder, as well as an increase in people filling prescriptions for opioid pain relievers (OPRs) paid for by Medicaid in a data analysis from five states.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Opponents of the ACA have suggested Medicaid expansion worsened the opioid crisis because insurance let people access cheap opioid pain relievers. However, the insurance expansion under the ACA also could help to lessen the opioid crisis by increasing access to medication to treat opioid use disorder. This study used pharmacy claims data for five states (three that expanded Medicaid and two that didn't) to examine changes in prescriptions filled for buprenorphine with naloxone and for opioid pain relievers after the ACA's Medicaid expansion.

Related Stories

Who and When: 11.9 million individuals who filled two or more prescriptions for opioids during at least one year between 2010 and 2015 from California, Maryland, and Washington (Medicaid expansion states) and Florida and Georgia (nonexpansion states)

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Medicaid expansion (exposure); rates per 100,000 county residents were calculated for buprenorphine with naloxone and for opioid pain reliever prescriptions overall and by different payment sources (outcomes)

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Brendan Saloner, Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, and co-authors

Study Limitations: Data included from only five states; unobserved differences between states may be associated with the outcomes; and alternative explanations independent of the ACA could be driving prescription rates​

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/prescriptions-for-opioid-use-disorder-treatment-opioid-pain-relievers-after-aca-medicaid-expansion/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI
Step towards an HIV/AIDS vaccine
Desert bush spider toxin helps researchers to better understand human and insect biology
Kaia app reduces low back pain by 40%, could save billions for the UK economy
Study: 11% of IBS-D patients suffer from suicidal thinking when their condition is bad
Illinois looks at medical marijuana use for opioid dependence
Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
Hologic’s Cynosure division partners with Porter Instrument to distribute nitrous oxide and oxygen system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NewMed appointed as exclusive UK distributor for a large PEMF device manufacturer