'Compulsivity circuit' may drive alcohol-seeking behavior in heavy drinkers

August 21, 2018

A new study in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging examines the neural mechanisms underlying compulsive alcohol use

Heavy alcohol drinkers attempt to acquire alcohol despite the threat of a negative consequence more so than light drinkers, a study in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging has found, and this behavior is associated with unique activation of brain circuitry in heavy drinkers.

The findings provide evidence for a "compulsivity circuit" that may drive alcohol-seeking behavior that is resistant to negative consequences, revealing potential targets for treatments to reduce compulsive alcohol use in heavy drinkers.

Related Stories

First author Erica Grodin, PhD, and colleagues designed a task to assess compulsive behavior of heavy and light drinkers. In contrast to habits—which drive behavior automatically even when it's no longer rewarding—compulsive behavior continues despite negative consequences. In the task, participants could risk receiving a painful electric shock to earn points for alcohol or food.

Heavy drinkers tried to earn alcohol despite the risk for shock, whereas light drinkers tended to not take the risk. Both groups were willing to seek alcohol and food rewards when there was no threat of a shock.

"This study is important because it is the first study to investigate compulsive alcohol seeking in a heavy drinking population," said Dr. Grodin, adding that previous studies have used animal models to try to understand this behavior.

Brain imaging conducted during the task revealed that heavy drinkers had more activity in brain regions associated with decision-making under conflict—the anterior insula and prefrontal cortex—and with habit and reward—the striatum. Imaging also revealed functional connections between two brain regions that were stronger in people with stronger compulsivity.

"This study highlights the complex rewiring that takes place in the heavy drinkers brain. Circuitry associated with conflict, risk and aversion become associated with those that process rewarding experiences, and this is associated with increased risky choice behavior when alcohol is a possible reward," said Cameron Carter, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.

Source:

https://www.elsevier.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Alcohol-related cirrhosis mortality on the rise among young adults
Simple intervention during routine care reduces alcohol consumption in men with HIV
Alcohol increases mortality in young mice infected with tuberculosis-causing bacterium
Adding energy drinks to alcohol may exacerbate negative effects of binge drinking
New drug makes rats to self-administer alcohol less frequently
Areas with high density of alcohol outlets have more hospital admission rates
New study examines scope of state policies targeting drug use by pregnant women
Extended-release naltrexone appears to help HIV-positive patients reduce heavy drinking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Abstinence from alcohol linked to dementia