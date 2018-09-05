Leaders' pursuit of goals associated with increased risk of burnout among employees

Sep 5 2018

Recent years have seen a marked increase in the number of people affected by occupational burnout, with nearly one in five employees said to experience burnout symptoms at work. Despite its prevalence, however, the precise causes are still fiercely debated. A new joint research study led by UvA work and organisational psychologist Roy Sijbom has now found evidence showing a clear link between leaders' pursuit of goals and a heightened risk of burnout among their employees. The researchers' results were recently published in the Journal of Personality.

Current research on the causes of burnout primarily focuses on individual-level characteristics of employees, such as their personalities and goals. However, this approach takes insufficient account of the external work environment, leading to an incomplete picture, says Sijbom. 'To counter this, we carried out research into one of the main influencing factors in employees' work environment: their leaders. We hereby submitted both employees and their leaders to questionnaires to discover the extent to which the pursuit of certain goals by the latter leads to burnout among the former.'

Development versus competition

Leaders may pursue different goals in the execution of their work. On the one hand, they may strive for self-improvement and self-development ('mastery-approach' goals) or, alternatively, seek to outperform others ('performance-approach' goals). Sijbom: 'We investigated the relationship between both of these types of goals and the burnout rate among employees. What we found was that the greater the emphasis placed by leaders on improvement and development, the lower the burnout rate among their subordinates, irrespective of the employees' own goals. With leaders who were focused on outperforming others (performance-approach goals), we saw the opposite effect - the pursuit of these goals was associated with an increase in the burnout rate among their subordinates, once again irrespective of the employees' own objectives.'

Related Stories

The explanation is relatively simple, says Sijbom: 'In the workplace, leaders' goal strivings provide important and dominant cues for their employees. The behaviour of supervisors who pursue performance-approach goals may make it more difficult for their subordinates to deal with setbacks because they are constantly pushed to compare themselves with others. This puts an additional strain on their mental resilience. Rather than helping to achieve the goal, such behaviour leads to additional stress, which may eventually result in a burnout.'

Ideal working environment

As a corrective, organisations could benefit from creating a work environment that emphasises mastery-approach goals over performance-approach goals, says Sijbom. Such an environment could be fostered by shifting the focus of reward and recognition systems to progress and effort and redefining success in terms of development and improvement. The explicit acceptance of mistakes as part of the learning process would be another feature of this working environment.

Source:

http://www.uva.nl/en/content/news/press-releases/2018/09/performance-oriented-leaders-put-employees-at-increased-risk-of-burnout.html?origin=kUP%2Byx6UTZqvuJiCJKnnEQ

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Okayama University research could improve prognosis of diabetic kidney disease
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Bruker launches innovative iProbe HRMAS for biomolecular, materials and clinical research
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
International research effort yields 'Image-Activated Cell Sorting' technology
Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism