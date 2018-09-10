New microfluidic device quickly corrals strong and speedy sperm viable for fertilization

Sep 10 2018

For couples hoping for a baby via in vitro fertilization, chances have improved. A process that once took hours now takes minutes: Cornell University scientists have created a microfluidic device that quickly corrals strong and speedy sperm viable for fertilization.

Conventional methods to separate vigorous, motile sperm is tedious and may take up to several hours to perform. "Trying to find the highly motile sperm has been difficult to do, but this improves the chances of insemination," said chemist Alireza Abbaspourrad, Cornell's Yongkeun Joh Assistant Professor of Food Chemistry and Ingredient Technology.

Related Stories

Taking advantage of sperm's ability to go against the flow – a process called rheotaxis – Abbaspourrad, Soon Hon Cheong, Ph.D., assistant professor at Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine, and Meisam Zaferani, a doctoral student in the field of chemistry, have devised a microfluidic channel through which the sperm swim. They added a microscopic corral – shaped like a "C" – that features a retaining wall that attracts the strongest swimmers.

"The older method is tedious, time-consuming and not efficient. It's the time that laboratory technicians and physicians expend that makes the process expensive," said Abbaspourrad. "With this method, it's five minutes instead of several hours."

The microfluidic device is simple to use: Rheotaxis is the key. "Here, we took advantage of sperm's natural tendency to redirect against fluid flow, once the sperm reach a certain velocity," said Cheong. "Once the sperm detect interference, they can use it to swim upstream. That's when we can trap them. We could separate the good sperm from the not-so-strong in a reasonably elegant way. We are able to fine-tune our selection process."

Zaferani said that these findings represent a broad range of applications beyond humans, such as using the device to separate motile bovine sperm for the dairy and beef industries. "The unprecedented efficiency of our device in comparison to previous studies and its benign, passive nature make it favorable for sperm separation," he said.

Source:

http://news.cornell.edu/stories/2018/09/device-corral-viable-sperm-may-speed-ivf-process

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Nuts can improve sperm quality finds study
Small RNA in sperm shown to be essential for embryonic development
Study investigates whether fresh or frozen embryo transfer is best for women undergoing IVF
Study looks at boxer shorts versus underpants and sperm count
8 million babies born through IVF says study
Research into biology behind sperm development could offer hope for solving male infertility
Study: Sperm morphology differs depending on qualities of male bird
Over 8 million babies born from IVF since the birth of world's first test-tube baby

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Likelihood of IVF success increases if 18 to 20 eggs are collected