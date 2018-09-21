UAB researchers study dysfunction of the immune system associated with NSAID carprofen

Sep 21 2018

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are commonly used as inflammation blockers worldwide. However, recent clinical data show these painkillers can have serious side effects that create some risk of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney or heart failure.

Attention has focused on how NSAIDs may cause dysfunction of the immune system, including disrupting the normal immune response involved after heart injury. This normal response has two stages -- the acute phase, where leukocytes from the spleen migrate to the heart's left ventricle to clear out dead heart-muscle cells and form scar tissue, followed by a resolving phase to dampen the acute inflammation.

University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers, led by Ganesh Halade, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the UAB Department of Medicine's Division of Cardiovascular Disease, have now studied such dysfunction associated with the NSAID carprofen. In a study published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology, they found that sub-acute pretreatment with carprofen before experimental heart attack in mice impaired resolution of acute inflammation following cardiac injury.

Related Stories

They focused on three aspects of the inflammation resolution axis -- cardiac function, leukocyte profiling and inflammation-resolution markers.

They found that, after heart attack, the carprofen-pretreated mice had a greatly intensified amount of the CD47 cell-surface marker in the left ventricle and the spleen. The CD47 marker is a "don't eat me" signal, and the increased CD47 was found to be on neutrophil cells, which are involved in acute inflammation after heart injury. Thus, the amplified CD47 on neutrophils resisted clearance of the neutrophils and developed a non-resolving inflammation.

The UAB researchers also found that carprofen treatment before heart attacks pre-activated neutrophils in the spleen to make them more inflammatory, and it also activated pro-inflammatory macrophages. This helped trigger the swarming of activated neutrophils from the spleen to the left ventricle after the heart attack. At the same time, reparative leukocytes in the left ventricle were compromised.

Carprofen pre-treatment failed to limit expression of the enzymes cyclooxygenase-1 and cyclooxygenase-2, further dysregulating the production of resolving lipid mediators, which created a deficit in the resolution of inflammation in the injured heart.

Furthermore, the carprofen pretreatment led to an imbalance of inflammatory and reparative cytokines after cardiac injury, and this expanded the inflammatory phase in the injured heart.

Source:

https://www.uab.edu/news/research/item/9774-in-cardiac-injury-the-nsaid-carprofen-causes-dysfunction-of-the-immune-system

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Probiotics could reduce the need for antibiotics
Discovery provides new hope for anti-HIV vaccine
Scientists discover potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
Some breast cancers can prevent their own spread
Top three immune boosting recommendations to ward off freshers’ flu
It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis
Immune system prioritizes fighting lung infection rather than wound healing
Lymphatic vessels surrounding the brain play crucial role in multiple sclerosis, research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lymph node structural cells exert control over T cell responses