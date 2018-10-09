Study links poor manganese uptake to scoliosis

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Oct 9 2018Reviewed by Kate Anderton, BSc

A new study conducted at Washington University School of Medicine has shed light on why some children start to develop scoliosis as they hit puberty.

Picture of child with scoliosis being checked over by doctor - Photographee.euImage Credit: Photographee.eu / Shutterstock

The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Communications, suggests that some cases of severe scoliosis may arise as a result of the body being unable to fully utilize manganese, an essential dietary mineral that is needed for bone and cartilage growth.

Our study links a common disease - scoliosis - to something that's potentially modifiable in the diet. But we don't want people to go out right now and start manganese supplements, because we already know that too much manganese can be harmful."

Dr. Christina Gurnett, Senior Author

The team found that, compared with children without severe scoliosis, children who develop the condition are twice as likely to carry a genetic mutation that disrupts the ability of cells to absorb and use manganese.

For the study, first author Christina Gurnett and colleagues sequenced the genes of 457 children with severe scoliosis and 987 children without the condition.

The research revealed that a mutation in the gene SLC39A8 was only found in 6% of the healthy children, compared with 12% among the scoliosis group.

Further analysis of 841 children with moderate to severe scoliosis and 1,095 healthy children showed that the variant was twice as likely to occur in the scoliosis group.

The team also studied zebrafish engineered to have a disabled version of the gene and found that the animals developed skeletal abnormalities, including curved spines.

Although manganese is an essential mineral, high doses can cause a neurological condition called manganism, which leads to difficulty walking, tremors and psychiatric symptoms.

The mineral has also been associated with high blood pressure, Parkinson’s and schizophrenia.

On the other hand, too little manganese has been shown to cause problems with fat and sugar metabolism, impaired growth and curvature of the spine in animal models.

Our goal in studying the genetics of this disorder was to see if there was anything we could learn that might change how we treat patients.”

Dr. Christina Gurnett, Senior Author

The researchers warn that any supplementation with manganese would have to be carefully monitored to avoid any risk of other diseases developing.

Gurnett says the team has started testing this by studying zebrafish that have had manganese added to their water: "But we still need to do human studies to figure out how much exactly is both safe and effective."

Source:

This news story is based on a press release by Washington University School of Medicine, originally published on EurekAlert, and the research study itself.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Overconsumption of vitamin A may increase bone fracture risk
Simple cleaning procedure reduces MRSA transmission from therapy dogs to children with cancer
Study finds typical mutations in offspring of radar soldiers
New review points to statistically small link between children's screen media use and ADHD
Gene signature can predict functional recovery after spinal cord injury
Study highlights opposite effects of gene following different types of environmental events
Gene variant linked to Type 2 diabetes may predispose people to have lower body weight
Vitamin D supplements do not improve bone health, concludes study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »