Prevalence of virulent K. pneumoniae strains among neonates is higher than was previously thought

Oct 10 2018

The research was conducted by Kazan Federal University, Kazan State Medical University, City Clinical Children's Hospital N 1, and Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.

K. pneumoniae is known to cause a number of infectious diseases of lungs, kidneys, intestines, liver, and blood. It has become widely known in recent years because of quickly growing drug resistance backed by the production of extended-spectrum beta lactamases (ESBLs).

Related Stories

To study its virulence factors, a strain was extracted from the blood of neonates with sepsis and compared with strains from those with urinary tract infections.

In neonates with sepsis testing of K. pneumoniae isolates for ESBL production was positive in 60% of cases, in neonates with UTI--in 40% of cases. The authors commented that one of key virulence factors - the rmpA gene - was found in both groups of infants. This means the prevalence of virulent K. pneumoniae strains is higher than was previously thought, and heavier clinical forms of diseases were found in patients with those virulent strains.

Source:

https://kpfu.ru/eng/news-eng/klebsiella-pneumoniae-drug-resistance-in-infants.html

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New review points to statistically small link between children's screen media use and ADHD
Closed-loop insulin delivery improves blood sugar control in type 1 diabetes
RCIGM and IDbyDNA launch clinical trial to improve diagnostics for pediatric CNS infections
Prenatal inflammation may explain why some infants are more prone to neonatal sepsis
Bradford and GE Healthcare collaborate to build new AI-powered hospital Command Center in Europe
Simple cleaning procedure reduces MRSA transmission from therapy dogs to children with cancer
Study finds typical mutations in offspring of radar soldiers
HORIBA Medical’s new HELO fully automated hematology platform installed at Torbay Hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers implement automated program to screen for malnutrition in hospitalized children