Video monitoring of TB therapy works well in urban and rural areas

Oct 16 2018

Researchers from University of California San Diego School of Medicine, with statewide collaborators, report that patients who recorded videos of themselves taking tuberculosis (TB) medications better adhered to treatment than patients who were observed in-person.

The study also found that using a smartphone, called video directly observed therapy (VDOT), cost less and was preferred over in-person directly observed therapy (DOT). Study results appear in the October print edition of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

"Prior studies showed that VDOT worked well in urban areas with large TB control programs. This time we wanted to know if VDOT would be as effective in monitoring TB in rural counties with smaller health departments," said first author Richard Garfein, PhD, MPH, professor in the Division of Epidemiology, part of UC San Diego School of Medicine.

The study took place in California, which reports the highest number of TB cases in the United States. Garfein and his team found that VDOT results were similar across five diverse counties. He said this is promising news for health departments in the U.S. that manage too few TB cases annually to justify designating staff exclusively to TB response. San Diego was the first county in the U.S. to employ VDOT using recorded videos.

"Outside of the U.S., VDOT offers a new method of managing large numbers of patients with TB where the disease is rampant and resources are limited," said Garfein.

TB is the world's leading cause of death from an infectious disease. The condition is treatable, but therapy typically takes six months. Patients must take approximately 12 antibiotic pills per day to cure the disease, avoid transmission and prevent antibiotic resistance. Drug-resistant TB can require up to two years to treat.

Since medication side effects can make patients feel sick, even after their TB symptoms subside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend watching patients swallow every dose of medication using DOT to ensure they complete their treatment. VDOT is a new way for health workers to monitor medication adherence and support patients who struggle with treatment.

Related Stories

With VDOT, patients used a smartphone and a HIPAA compliant application to record the administration of each medication dose and send videos to their medical provider. Study participants who used VDOT had 93 percent of their medication doses observed on schedule compared with 66 percent among patients who used DOT. The study involved 274 participants who used VDOT for a median period of 5.4 months. Overall, patients' ages ranged from 18 to 87 years. Sixty-one percent were male; 72 percent owned a smartphone.

"Most patients report that it is less burdensome to make a video in private at a convenient time rather than allowing a health worker come to their home, workplace or school every day. VDOT also allows health workers to observe doses taken at night, on weekends and holidays. This saves the health department in travel costs and shortens treatment duration by not having to make up missed doses," said Garfein.

"Studies like this add to the growing body of evidence required by the CDC, WHO and other health agencies around the world to adopt VDOT as a new tool in the fight to eliminate TB."

Source:

https://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/video_monitoring_of_tuberculosis_treatment_effective_in_urban_and_rural_areas

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

NIAID releases strategic plan to expand knowledge of TB by using modern tools
New naturally occurring antibiotic found effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis
Inhaled steroid use linked to greater risk of NTM lung infections
New ReFRAME drug repurposing collection offers hope for treating major diseases
Scientists develop first non-antibiotic drug to treat tuberculosis in animals
UConn chemists develop new antibiotic that can find and kill tuberculosis bacteria
New TB vaccine effective in half of the population in phase II trials
Decibel obtains exclusive license to commercialize ORC-13661 for preventing hearing, balance disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Effective vaccines for world's most prevalent infectious diseases are missing from pipeline