Tufts CTSI and Novartis collaborate to foster innovative translational research

Nov 2 2018

Leaders from Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) and Novartis announced today a new collaboration to work together to foster innovative translational research and improve health through the exchange of expertise, resources, and educational opportunities.

"Novartis greatly values interactions with the academic and clinical translational research community," said Graham Jones, PhD, Director of Innovation at Novartis Technical Research and Development. "Becoming an affiliate of Tufts CTSI offers the potential for numerous collaborative activities."

The new collaboration will enable Novartis to:

  • Interact with Tufts CTSI subject matter experts and undertake collaborative projects of joint interest
  • Use Tufts CTSI research services and resources
  • Evaluate new research and technological tools developed via Tufts CTSI innovation programs.

In exchange, Novartis will:

  • Liaise with Tufts CTSI's fellowship and career development programs to provide internships
  • Co-host symposia with Tufts CTSI on topics of interest to the research community
  • Teach the next generation of translational scientists by developing content for Tufts CTSI's online learning platform, I LEARN, and by delivering guest lectures in the Clinical and Translational Science Graduate Program
  • Provide judges for poster competitions and other events.

"We are excited to embark upon this relationship with Novartis," said Harry P. Selker, MD, MSPH, Dean of Tufts CTSI, Executive Director, of the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center, and Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, "Our missions complement each other perfectly. By working together, we can inspire and train the research workforce to improve clinical care and health."

Under the terms of the agreement, the organizations agree to work together in areas of strategic mutual interest and support the intellectual exchange of expert consulting between both organizations.

Source:

https://www.tuftsctsi.org/tufts-ctsi-announces-collaboration-with-novartis-to-foster-innovative-translational-research/

