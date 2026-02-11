New strategy harnesses pre-existing antiviral immunity to boost anti-tumor responses

WileyFeb 11 2026

Because many different types of cancer cells overexpress programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), this cell surface protein is a major target of cancer immunotherapy. Unfortunately, drugs that target it do not trigger especially strong anti-cancer immune responses. New research published in Advanced Science reveals a promising strategy that harnesses pre-existing antiviral immunity to boost anti-tumor responses.

Researchers engineered what they call a PD-L1-binding antigen presenter (PBAP) that functions as a molecular bridge between tumor cells and immune cells. The construct fuses a protein segment that specifically binds to tumor-expressed PD-L1 with a highly immunogenic viral antigen, called varicella-zoster virus glycoprotein E (gE).

Experiments in cells and mouse models demonstrated that PBAP effectively anchors to PD-L1 on tumor surfaces, thereby tagging cancer cells with a viral signature recognized by the immune system. The strategy holds significant potential because most adults carry high amounts of anti-gE antibodies resulting from prior vaccination or natural infection. These pre-existing antibodies recognize PBAP-decorated tumor cells and execute a dual function: they trigger natural killer cells into action while simultaneously binding to the PBAP-gE complexes on tumor surfaces. This redirection transforms virus-specific immune memory into precision anti-cancer weapons.

Importantly, this strategy can extend beyond viral antigens. As an example, the researchers created PBAP-HER2, which redirected HER2-targeting therapies to eliminate HER2-negative, PD-L1-positive tumor cells. This expands applicability to multiple tumor types, addressing unmet needs for hard-to-treat cancers lacking effective targeted therapies.

This strategy represents a lower-cost, safer avenue for tumor immunotherapy. It opens a transformative pathway that repurposes the body's natural antiviral defenses for therapeutic gain, with significant promise for clinical translation."

Fan Zou, PhD, Professor at Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
