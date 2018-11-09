Listen: Teen vaping sparks FDA crackdown

Nov 9 2018

Federal regulators want to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes at retail locations like gas stations and convenience stores. They also want to require anyone buying e-cigarettes online to verify their age. The new restrictions come as the Food and Drug Administration has been trying to rein in a dramatic increase in vaping by young people. Smoking of traditional tobacco cigarettes has fallen to a record low, but the popularity of e-cigarettes among youth is raising alarm bells.

Colorado Public Radio’s John Daley reports on the effort for Kaiser Health News and NPR’s All Things Considered.

