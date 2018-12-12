Bedfont donates reverse advent calendar for homeless people

Bedfont gets into the giving spirit this Christmas with their reverse advent calendar

Christmas is the time for giving, and that’s exactly what the Kent-based company decided to do this year with their reverse advent calendar. A popular idea this year, the reverse advent calendar requires you to put in a gift instead of receiving one and the 2nd generation family business donated their reverse advent calendar to the homeless with the help of their Charity of the Year, Porchlight.

Amber from Bedfont with Julie who received the Reverse Advent Calendar

Last year, Porchlight found 834 people sleeping rough in Kent - 5 years ago that number was 148, indicating an alarming 463% increase.

Kate Boulding, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Porchlight, comments:

We are so grateful for the support from Bedfont Scientific Ltd. this year. As well as collecting useful items for their reverse advent calendars and making sure our service users feel valued this Christmas, they have also put loads of effort into their fundraising, which will go towards vital services and help Porchlight bring more homeless and vulnerable people in from the cold. It can be a difficult time of year for the people we support, so with the help of local companies like Bedfont, we can make Christmas a little brighter for them."

Jason Smith, Managing Director, adds: