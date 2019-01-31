Researchers uncover how the immune system protects from bowel cancer

Jan 31 2019

Researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have discovered a protective mechanism which is used by the body to protect intestinal stem cells from turning cancerous. The body's innate immune system was found to play a pivotal role in this regard. The researchers were able to demonstrate that, rather than having a purely defensive role, the immune system is crucial in maintaining a healthy body. The study has been published in the renowned scientific journal Nature.

Inside our bowels, there is a meeting of two worlds. It is where the cells of our intestinal cell walls meet foreign materials, such as bacteria, foodstuffs, and the breakdown products of digestion. Both of these worlds - that of our bodies and that of the outside world - are in direct contact, continually exchanging information. This direct contact is of crucial importance to our bodies, as many of the environmental factors we are exposed to (such as certain types of bacteria or essential nutrients) are beneficial or even vital to our health. However, contact with the environment can also have a negative impact on our bodies. Certain foreign substances, for instance, can trigger genetic changes inside the epithelial cells which line our intestinal walls. The accumulation of this type of DNA damage, particularly when it occurs inside epithelial stem cells, can lead to bowel cancer.

To prevent this progression to cancer, cells have the capacity to repair DNA damage. Where damage is too extensive, they can commit 'altruistic cell suicide' (also known as apoptosis). Until now, scientists had assumed that stem cells triggered this repair mechanism independently. However, the study (led by Prof. Dr. Andreas Diefenbach, Director of Charité's Institute of Microbiology, Infectious Diseases and Immunology, BIH-Professor in Precision Medicine and Head of the Mucosal Immunology Research Group at the German Rheumatism Research Center) comes to a different conclusion, namely that the immune system is capable of enhancing the DNA repair mechanism in damaged stem cells, thus preventing progression to bowel cancer.

Related Stories

Working with other researchers, Prof. Diefenbach and his team were able to show in a mouse model that cells of the innate immune system are capable of recognizing genotoxic environmental factors present in the bowel. Among these are certain glucosinolates, natural components of plants which are commonly found in many types of cabbage. Once the cells of the innate immune system detect damaging glucosinolates, they send out interleukin 22, a type of cellular messenger. This, in turn, enables the epithelial stem cells to detect potential DNA damage earlier and repair it faster. "The immune system acts like a sensor that detects genotoxic food components," explains Prof. Diefenbach. "Switching off this sensor results in a significant increase in cases of bowel cancer."

For the immunologist, these findings are not only evidence of a previously unknown regulatory system which is used by the body to protect itself against bowel cancer. It is also evidence of the fact that the immune system's functions are far more complex than that of a simple defense mechanism against pathogens. "The immune system monitors both the healthy growth and function of different organs in the body," explains Prof. Diefenbach. He and his team would like to use future research studies to explore the complex interaction between food components, intestinal flora, the intestinal wall and the immune system in greater detail. "It is here that we may find the key to why there are so many inflammatory disorders," says Prof. Diefenbach.

Source:

https://www.charite.de/en/service/press_reports/artikel/detail/wie_das_immunsystem_vor_darmkrebs_schuetzt/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nine early career scientists named 2019 recipients of the Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award
New precision medicine treatment for bone cancer in dogs opens door for human clinical trials
Microbes on the tongue could be used to diagnose pancreatic cancer
Two major forms of CD44 have distinct biological functions in breast cancer, shows study
Breast cancer patients at increased risk of atrial fibrillation
Regular use of aspirin may help some patients survive head and neck cancer
Scientists uncover new information about development of gastric cancer
Study uncovers new link between inflammation and cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Enhancing HD-MEA Systems with CMOS

At SfN 2018, we spoke to MaxWell Biosystems about their CMOS based HD-MEA systems for recording and stimulating electrogenic cells in-vitro - MaxOne and MaxTwo.

Enhancing HD-MEA Systems with CMOS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer cure within a year, claims Israeli team