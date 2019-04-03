Sleeping pill use may indicate future need for greater hypertension treatment

Apr 3 2019

In a Geriatrics & Gerontology International study of 752 older adults with hypertension followed from 2008-2010 through 2012-2013, using sleeping pills on a regular basis was linked with use of an increasing number of blood pressure medications over time.

The association was observed regardless of sleep duration and quality, body mass index, diet, physical activity, and hypertension control.

Related Stories

Although additional research is needed to understand this link, the findings suggest that sleeping pill use may be an indicator of a future need for greater hypertension treatment and the need to investigate underlying sleep disorders or unhealthy lifestyles that may contribute to hypertension.

"Previous reports on associations of sleep characteristics with blood pressure and hypertension were focused on middle-aged adults; however these associations were absent or inconsistent among older adults," said senior author Dr. José Banegas, of the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, in Spain.​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/geriatrics-gerontology-international/sleeping-pill-use-linked-greater-need-blood-press

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Smoking, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes associated with less healthy brains
Researchers discover ingredient vital for blood vessel formation
Researchers hope blood test that accurately diagnoses fibromyalgia could be available within five years
Moderate alcohol consumption raises risk of high blood pressure, shows study
Researchers identify the missing link in post-exercise boost to brain function
Study demonstrates effective way to slow progression of cerebrovascular disease in older adults
Lab-grown blood vessels provide hope for dialysis patients
Afternoon napping is as good as blood pressure pills, concludes study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
One-off surgery could offer hope to patients with high blood pressure