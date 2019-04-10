Mandated guidelines prevent exertional heat illness among high school football players

Apr 10 2019

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and partners have found strong evidence that rates of heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps and heat strokes, were reduced by half in states that had mandated guidelines to reduce exertional heat illness among high school football players. This is one of the first studies examining the effectiveness of state-mandated guidelines for reducing exertional heat illness among high school football players and it provides compelling evidence that exertional heat illness can be prevented through mandated safety policies.

The study's findings were published on April 10 in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Heat-related illness is a potentially life-threatening injury for high school athletes and is most common among high school football players. Tough physical practices in hot, humid conditions increase the risk of a wide range of exertional heat illness conditions. In 2009, the National Athletic Trainers' Association Inter-Association Task Force released guidelines to reduce the risk of exertional heat illness for high school athletes. The guidelines allow high school athletes to adapt physiologically to the conditions and the intensity of practice during the initial 14 consecutive days of the preseason. However, until this study, the effectiveness of these guidelines had never been demonstrated.

Related Stories

Zachary Kerr, assistant professor of Exercise and Sport Science in the UNC College of Arts & Sciences and core faculty at the UNC Injury Prevention Research Center, is lead author of the study. "The findings are impactful because they highlight the potential benefits of state high school associations mandating injury prevention guidelines that aim to protect the safety and well-being of student-athletes," said Kerr.

For this study, Kerr and his team examined exertional heat illness during high school football practices in the U.S. between 2005 and 2017 using data from the High School Reporting Information Online system. The data was compared between states with and without mandated National Athletic Trainers' Association Inter-Association Task Force guidelines. The research team found that during 2,697,089 athlete-exposures, which are defined as a single preseason practice activity by one athlete, 190 exertional heat illnesses were reported. The preseason exertional heat illness rates were 55% lower in states during years when the guidelines had been mandated.

Many injury prevention policies are created, adopted, and implemented, but few have been scientifically evaluated. This study is one of the first to evaluate a policy that aims to reduce the frequency of exertional heat illness in high school football.

Source:

https://www.unc.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Probing Submicron Protein Aggregation using Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation, AF4, and Light Scattering
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
Cervix bacteria, immune factors could be a warning signal of premature birth, reports new research
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research
Research Recognition Award will help improve lives of young people with absence epilepsy
Heat-induced heart attack risk on the rise, study shows
Sartorius' third Research Xchange Forum 2019 to shine spotlight on CAR-T cell therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research