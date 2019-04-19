Bedfont wins 2nd accolade at the South East FSB Awards 2019

Apr 19 2019

On Friday 12th April, Bedfont Scientific Ltd was recognized as International Business of the Year for its 2nd year in a row at the South East Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards 2019.

The FSB hosts annual Celebrating Small Business Awards to recognize the best small businesses across the UK. The UK is split into 12 regions and each region holds its own ceremony, with all regional winners going through to compete in the Nationals taking place on 23rd May at Evolution Battersea.

Despite being a small family business with only 43 employees, Bedfont’s medical devices can be found worldwide, with export sales accounting for 80% of turnover.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, says:

We are so proud and thrilled to have been named International Business of the Year 2019. There are a lot of great companies out there and we didn’t expect to be recognized for 2 years in a row. This award wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Bedfont family and its distributors, its thanks to them we can continue to innovate healthcare worldwide.”

This accolade is Bedfont’s 3rd regional exporting recognition and its 7th exporting award so far.

