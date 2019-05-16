Recombinant insulin could potentially address key concerns about the lifesaving drug

May 16 2019

A researcher from the University of Houston has created a form of recombinant insulin that could potentially address some of the biggest concerns about the lifesaving drug, including its price.

Ke-He Ruan, director of the Center for Experimental Therapeutics and Pharmacoinformatics at the UH College of Pharmacy, said the single polypeptide chain insulin appears to stabilize glucose levels up to three times as long as conventional wild-type human insulin, that is, insulin grown to mimic that produced in humans, and could be manufactured using simpler production methods.

That could potentially cut the cost of the medication - the price of the most commonly used types of insulin have tripled over the past decade - as well as allow patients with Type 1 diabetes to go longer between injections, Ruan said.

The new formula has not yet been tested in people, and the University's Office of Technology Transfer and Innovation is looking for a company to co-develop the technology and complete testing and approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, contact [email protected]

People with Type 1 diabetes produce little or no insulin, a hormone produced in the pancreas, and rely on insulin to regulate blood sugar. Some people with Type 2 diabetes, which occurs when people can't efficiently use the insulin their bodies produce, also require insulin injections.

Ruan, with a medical degree and a Ph.D. in biomedical science and biochemistry, was recruited to UH in 2007 from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, now the McGovern Medical School, to direct the College of Pharmacy's Center for Experimental Therapeutics and Pharmacoinformatics, which focuses on the use of technology in drug design.

Related Stories

Ruan used 3D computer modeling to determine how to link the two polypeptide chains used to produce current commercially available human insulins, creating a single polypeptide chain that could be inserted into yeast or bacteria to grow the insulin. He has recently filed for a provisional US patent for the discovery.

He said the new formulation, known as single polypeptide chain insulin, or SPC-insulin, is better able to maintain its configuration, compared with the conventional two-chain configuration, linked by disulfide bonds which quickly reduce to inactive a- and b- chains once they reach the circulatory system.

The single polypeptide chain configuration remains active longer, lengthening the time patients can go between injections.

It also can be produced more quickly, with a one-step process rather than the three or four steps required for current recombinant-protein methods.

Ruan, professor of medicinal chemistry and pharmacology at the UH College of Pharmacy

As with conventional production of recombinant human insulin, SPC-insulin can be produced in either yeast or bacteria.

Source:

University of Houston

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
FDA authorizes new interoperable insulin pump for children, adults with diabetes
Study provides new insight into how obesity, insulin resistance can affect cognition
Discovery could change the way fibromyalgia and chronic pain are treated
Tiny implantable 'tea bag' senses glucose levels and automatically releases insulin
European Research Council awards grant for research on insulin-producing cells
False lead: Senator’s offer to help patient import cheap insulin goes nowhere
The blame game: Everyone and no one is raising insulin prices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Marine snail venom reveals clues to developing faster-acting insulin for diabetic patients