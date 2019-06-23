Plant-based diet may be effective treatment for Crohn's disease

Jun 23 2019

Eating a plant-based diet may be an effective treatment for Crohn's disease, according to a case study published in the journal Nutrients.

The case study followed a man in his late 20s who had been diagnosed with Crohn's disease after experiencing fatigue, bloating, episodic severe abdominal pain, nausea, and occasional ulcers for several years. His condition did not reach remission after more than a year of intravenous treatment.

During his second year of treatment, the patient removed all animal products and processed foods from his diet for a 40-day religious observation and experienced a total absence of symptoms. The patient decided to maintain the new dietary pattern--which was based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes--and experienced a complete remission of Crohn's disease. Tests showed complete mucosal healing, and the patient was able to cease medications. He reports no relapses since.

This case study offers hope for hundreds of thousands of people suffering from the painful symptoms associated with Crohn's disease"

Study co-author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Related Stories

Using current treatment regimens, only about 10 percent of traditionally managed Crohn's disease patients achieve long-term remission, and 50 percent of patients require surgery within 10 years of diagnosis.

The study authors note that plant-based diets are high in fiber, which promotes overall gut health. Fiber also feeds the healthy bacteria in the gut--which may offer a protective effect against Crohn's disease and other digestive problems. While more research is needed, previous studies have supported the conclusion that diets rich in plant proteins and whole foods may benefit Crohn's disease patients.

"This case study supports the idea that food really is medicine," adds Dr. Kahleova. "Not only does it show that eating a high-fiber, plant-based diet could help lead to Crohn's disease remission, but all the 'side effects' are good ones, including a reduced risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer."

Source:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Journal reference:

Kahleova, H. et al. (2019) Crohn’s Disease Remission with a Plant-Based Diet: A Case Report. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu11061385.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drinking diet beverages may increase risk of stroke and heart attack in women over 50
High salt intake inhibits tumor growth in mice, shows study
Mediterranean diet may improve memory in type 2 diabetics
New modeling study estimates cancer burden associated with poor diet among American adults
Ultra-processed diet increases calorie consumption and weight gain
Scientists examine hormonal links between diet and obesity
Adherence to DASH diet can lower heart failure risk in people under 75
Mediterranean diet shown to help prevent diabetes and protect the heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Why you should include natural sources of fiber in your diet